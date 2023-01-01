Crawfish etouffee in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve crawfish etouffee
More about Mahony's Po-Boy's and Seafood - Uptown
Mahony's Po-Boy's and Seafood - Uptown
3454 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Crawfish Etouffee French Fries
|$14.45
French fries topped with shredded cheddar and smothered with Crawfish Etouffee
|Loaded Crawfish Etouffee BOWL
|$16.95
Our scratch made Creole style Etouffee, loaded with an obscene portion of Louisiana Crawfish tails, steamed rice.
|Loaded Crawfish Etouffee CUP
|$7.95
Our scratch made Creole style Etouffee, loaded with an obscene portion of Louisiana Crawfish tails, steamed rice.
More about MONDAY | Restaurant + Bar
MONDAY | Restaurant + Bar
4327 BIENVILLE AVE, NEW ORLEANS
|CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE
|$22.00
creole style crawfish étouffée served over steamed rice
More about Parrans Po-boys Uptown - 4920 Prytania Street
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Parrans Po-boys Uptown - 4920 Prytania Street
4920 Prytania St, New Orleans
|Crawfish Etouffee and Rice
|$16.95