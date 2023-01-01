Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crawfish etouffee in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve crawfish etouffee

Item pic

 

Mahony's Po-Boy's and Seafood - Uptown

3454 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crawfish Etouffee French Fries$14.45
French fries topped with shredded cheddar and smothered with Crawfish Etouffee
Loaded Crawfish Etouffee BOWL$16.95
Our scratch made Creole style Etouffee, loaded with an obscene portion of Louisiana Crawfish tails, steamed rice.
Loaded Crawfish Etouffee CUP$7.95
Our scratch made Creole style Etouffee, loaded with an obscene portion of Louisiana Crawfish tails, steamed rice.
More about Mahony's Po-Boy's and Seafood - Uptown
Banner pic

 

MONDAY | Restaurant + Bar

4327 BIENVILLE AVE, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE$22.00
creole style crawfish étouffée served over steamed rice
More about MONDAY | Restaurant + Bar
Parran's Poboys Uptown image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Parrans Po-boys Uptown - 4920 Prytania Street

4920 Prytania St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crawfish Etouffee and Rice$16.95
More about Parrans Po-boys Uptown - 4920 Prytania Street
Main pic

 

Afrodisiac Nola - 5363 Franklin Ave

5363 Franklin Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crawfish Etouffee$22.00
Louisiana crawfish tails cooked down with seasonings in a roux based sauce, served over white rice and topped with fried catfish, two sides
More about Afrodisiac Nola - 5363 Franklin Ave

