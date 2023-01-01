Crispy chicken in New Orleans
More about NOLA Pizza Co. at NOLA Brewing
NOLA Pizza Co. at NOLA Brewing
3001 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans
|CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST
|$7.00
CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST
More about MOPHO Mid-City
PHO
MOPHO Mid-City
514 City Park Ave, New Orleans
|Crispy Chicken Vindaloo Sandwich
|$17.50
Crispy Fried Boneless Chicken Thigh Tossed in our Vindaloo Sauce. Dressed with Mopho May, House Made Pickles, Coconut Ranch Slaw and Herbs on a Sesame Bun
|Crispy Chicken Bites
|$13.50
Tender Chicken Thighs battered, fried & tossed in your choice of glaze: MOPHO Lemongrass & Ginger Nuoc Mam Caramel, Spicy Vindaloo with Coconut Ranch, or Yellow Curry
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$16.50
Jumbo Wings battered in rice flour (Gluten Free!), crispy fried & tossed in your choice of glaze: MOPHO Lemongrass & Ginger Nuoc Mam Caramel, Spicy Vindaloo with Coconut Ranch, or Yellow Curry
More about Get Your Mom & Dim Sum
Get Your Mom & Dim Sum
3340 Canal St, New Orleans
|General Lu's Crispy Fried Chicken
|$25.00
Airline chicken breast, fried rice
More about Byblos Restaurant | Elmwood - Elmwood
Byblos Restaurant | Elmwood - Elmwood
1000 S. Clearview Parkway Suite 1016, Harahan
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$17.00
Mediterranean spiced yogurt, cucumbers, buttermilk garlic sauce, served with french fries
More about Johnny Sánchez
Johnny Sánchez
930 Poydras St, New Orleans
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
jalapeno slaw, pickles, chili mayo, served with adobo fries