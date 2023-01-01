Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in New Orleans

Go
New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve crispy chicken

NOLA Brewing Company image

 

NOLA Pizza Co. at NOLA Brewing

3001 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST$7.00
CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST
More about NOLA Pizza Co. at NOLA Brewing
Item pic

PHO

MOPHO Mid-City

514 City Park Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Vindaloo Sandwich$17.50
Crispy Fried Boneless Chicken Thigh Tossed in our Vindaloo Sauce. Dressed with Mopho May, House Made Pickles, Coconut Ranch Slaw and Herbs on a Sesame Bun
Crispy Chicken Bites$13.50
Tender Chicken Thighs battered, fried & tossed in your choice of glaze: MOPHO Lemongrass & Ginger Nuoc Mam Caramel, Spicy Vindaloo with Coconut Ranch, or Yellow Curry
Crispy Chicken Wings$16.50
Jumbo Wings battered in rice flour (Gluten Free!), crispy fried & tossed in your choice of glaze: MOPHO Lemongrass & Ginger Nuoc Mam Caramel, Spicy Vindaloo with Coconut Ranch, or Yellow Curry
More about MOPHO Mid-City
Consumer pic

 

Get Your Mom & Dim Sum

3340 Canal St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
General Lu's Crispy Fried Chicken$25.00
Airline chicken breast, fried rice
More about Get Your Mom & Dim Sum
Main pic

 

Byblos Restaurant | Elmwood - Elmwood

1000 S. Clearview Parkway Suite 1016, Harahan

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.00
Mediterranean spiced yogurt, cucumbers, buttermilk garlic sauce, served with french fries
More about Byblos Restaurant | Elmwood - Elmwood
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Johnny Sánchez

930 Poydras St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
jalapeno slaw, pickles, chili mayo, served with adobo fries
More about Johnny Sánchez
NOLA Caye image

TACOS

NOLA Caye

898 Baronne Street, New Orleans

Avg 5 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Wings$17.00
Brined and Confit, Deep Fried Jumbo Wings, Mango Pineapple Sauce
More about NOLA Caye

Browse other tasty dishes in New Orleans

Salad Rolls

Cobb Salad

Caesar Salad

Steak Burritos

Calamari

Fish And Chips

Tacos

Short Ribs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New Orleans to explore

Central Business District

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Lower Garden District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mid-City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Marigny

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Riverside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Irish Channel

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Freret

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near New Orleans to explore

Metairie

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (196 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1081 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston