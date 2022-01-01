Croissants in New Orleans

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

French Truck Coffee

1200 Magazine St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 4.6 (1011 reviews)
Takeout
Almond Croissant$5.50
Ham & Cheese Croissant$6.00
Croissant$4.00
More about French Truck Coffee
Croissant image

SANDWICHES

French Truck Coffee

4536 Dryades St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 4.5 (660 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$4.00
Almond Croissant$5.50
Ham & Cheese Croissant$6.00
More about French Truck Coffee
Mojo Coffee House image

SANDWICHES

Mojo Coffee House

1500 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (1329 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant Butter$3.25
More about Mojo Coffee House
Item pic

 

French Truck Coffee

650 Poydras St Suite 102, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Almond Croissant$5.50
Croissant$4.00
Chocolate Croissant$5.25
More about French Truck Coffee
Croissant image

 

French Truck Coffee

420 N Scott, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$4.00
Ham & Cheese Croissant$6.00
Almond Croissant$5.50
More about French Truck Coffee
Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea image

SANDWICHES

Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea

4641 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (149 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.00
Croissant$3.00
More about Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea
Item pic

 

French Truck Coffee

217 Chartres St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$5.25
Croissant$4.00
Ham & Cheese Croissant$6.00
More about French Truck Coffee
Banner pic

 

Frenchmen All Day

630 Frenchmen Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
More about Frenchmen All Day
Jimmy J's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Jimmy J's Cafe

115 Chartres St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (4456 reviews)
Takeout
Ham Egg and Cheese Croissant$11.00
(S) Croissant$4.00
More about Jimmy J's Cafe
Croissant image

 

French Truck Coffee

2917 Magazine St Suite 104, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (208 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$4.00
Ham & Cheese Croissant$6.00
Chocolate Croissant$5.25
More about French Truck Coffee
Batture Bites & Brew image

 

Batture Bites & Brew

503 Causeway Blvd, Jefferson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Plain croissant$4.50
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$8.95
More about Batture Bites & Brew
Chocolate Croissant image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

La Boulangerie

4600 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$5.50
Croissant$4.50
Almond Croissant$5.00
More about La Boulangerie
Item pic

 

Acorn Cafe

15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Choco Croissant$3.50
Harvest Chicken Salad Croissant$10.00
chicken salad with Granny Smith apples, dried cranberries, Creole pecans, poppy seed dressing. Served with potato chips
More about Acorn Cafe
Mojo Coffee House image

SANDWICHES

Mojo Coffee House

4700 Freret St, New Orleans, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (601 reviews)
Takeout
Plain Croissant$3.50
Spinach Feta Croissant$3.25
Chocolate Croissant$3.25
More about Mojo Coffee House
Restaurant banner

BAGELS

Leo's Bread

2438 Bell Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Butter Croissant$3.75
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.75
More about Leo's Bread

