Croissants in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve croissants
French Truck Coffee
1200 Magazine St, NEW ORLEANS
|Almond Croissant
|$5.50
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$6.00
|Croissant
|$4.00
SANDWICHES
French Truck Coffee
4536 Dryades St, NEW ORLEANS
|Croissant
|$4.00
|Almond Croissant
|$5.50
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$6.00
SANDWICHES
Mojo Coffee House
1500 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Croissant Butter
|$3.25
French Truck Coffee
650 Poydras St Suite 102, NEW ORLEANS
|Almond Croissant
|$5.50
|Croissant
|$4.00
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.25
French Truck Coffee
420 N Scott, New Orleans
|Croissant
|$4.00
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$6.00
|Almond Croissant
|$5.50
SANDWICHES
Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea
4641 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$5.00
|Croissant
|$3.00
French Truck Coffee
217 Chartres St, NEW ORLEANS
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.25
|Croissant
|$4.00
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$6.00
Frenchmen All Day
630 Frenchmen Street, New Orleans
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Jimmy J's Cafe
115 Chartres St, New Orleans
|Ham Egg and Cheese Croissant
|$11.00
|(S) Croissant
|$4.00
French Truck Coffee
2917 Magazine St Suite 104, New Orleans
|Croissant
|$4.00
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$6.00
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.25
Batture Bites & Brew
503 Causeway Blvd, Jefferson
|Plain croissant
|$4.50
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.95
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
La Boulangerie
4600 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.50
|Croissant
|$4.50
|Almond Croissant
|$5.00
Acorn Cafe
15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans
|Choco Croissant
|$3.50
|Harvest Chicken Salad Croissant
|$10.00
chicken salad with Granny Smith apples, dried cranberries, Creole pecans, poppy seed dressing. Served with potato chips
SANDWICHES
Mojo Coffee House
4700 Freret St, New Orleans, New Orleans
|Plain Croissant
|$3.50
|Spinach Feta Croissant
|$3.25
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.25