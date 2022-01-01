Curry in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve curry
Satsuma
7901 Maple St, New Orleans
|Vegan Curry Scramble
|$10.50
Quinoa, tofu or both with roasted cauliflower and sweet potatoes, kale, and a coconut ginger curry with lime wedge and toast or a biscuit
Carmo Restaurant & Bar
527 Julia Street, New Orleans
|Daily Curry
|$16.00
Our featured vegetable curry served with house-made roti and chutneys. Optionally add chicken, tofu or shrimp. (v, veg, GF)
Mukbang Seafood & Bar
8312 Oak Street, New Orleans
|chicken curry w/ bread
|$12.00
Pomelo
4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Green Curry
|$18.00
a house favorite, our green curry pairs perfectly with a medley of seafood. This dish brings a tinge of heat from our green curry base featuring coconut milk, cilantro root, kaffir lime, and Thai basil
served with one serving of jasmine rice
|Vegetarian Green Curry
|$15.00
vegan-friendly version of our house favorite green curry, highlighting sweet pumpkin balanced by a tinge of heat from our green curry base featuring coconut milk, cilantro root, kaffir lime, and Thai basil
|Side of Curried Peanut Sauce
|$5.00
SukhoThai New Orleans
4519 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Pineapple Curry Lunch
Shrimp or shrimp and mussel combination cooked in spicy red coconut curry with crushed and chunk pineapple, bell peppers, broccoli, zucchini and sweet basil.
|Massamun Curry Stewed Beef
|$17.95
Delicate flavors of cardamom, cinnamon, tamarind, and Thai herbs fill a rich coconut curry with tender stewed beef, potato, red onion, and peanuts.
Protein cannot be modified, only added to.
|Green Curry Lunch
Green curry in coconut milk with zucchini, Asian eggplants, bell pepper and sweet basil. For a special treat try this or any curry over roti (Indian puff bread).
FISH AND CHIPS • GRILL
Rum and the Lash
4801 Bienville St., New Orleans
|Curry Fries
|$9.00
House Made Spicy Curry Sauce, Lime Yogurt, Cheese, and Fresh Jalapenos.
Union Ramen Bar
1837 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Curry Butter Sliders
|$13.00
ground pork, citrus marmalade, Japanese curry butter, onion, cilantro, Bellegarde brioche buns
PHO
MOPHO
514 City Park Ave, New Orleans
|Curried Red Beans With Fried Pork Cutlets
|$17.50
|Laksa Curry Poutine
|$17.50
Steak cut fries with cheese curds, bacon, yellow laksa curry sauce, and a fried egg.
|Burmese Pork Curry Po-Mi
|$15.50
Slow Cooked Spicy Burmese Pork Curry dressed with MOPHO Mayo, Cilanto, Mint, Fresh Jalapeños, Pickled Carrots & Daikon
The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria
3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Red Curry Shrimp "Rundown"
|$19.95
Gulf Louisiana shrimp in a creamy red curry sauce. Served with coconut mango rice.
|Curried Mussels
|$14.95
Prince Edward Island mussels steamed in a spicy red
curry coconut sauce and served with pomme frites
|Curry-Roasted Cauliflower (Vegan)
|$4.95
Tamarind sauce, Trinidadian curried coleslaw
Butcher
930 Tchoupitoulas St B, New Orleans
|Lamb Curry Soup
|$10.00
Curried lamb w/ LA popcorn rice, green onion & cilantro.
SOUPS • NOODLES
Budsi's Authentic Thai
1760 N Rampart Street, New Orleans
|Red Curry
|$12.00
|Pineapple Curry
|$12.00
|Khanom Chin with Green Curry
|$14.00
NOODLES
Cho Thai
3218 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Green Curry
|$17.00
spicy green curry, jasmine rice, and seasonal vegetables
SEAFOOD
Seafood Sally's
8400 Oak Street, New Orleans
|Maurice's Caribbean Curried Shrimp
|$20.00
head-on deepwater Gulf shrimp simmered in coconut habanero gravy with okra, tomatoes served over steamed rice with toasted cornbread crumbles on top
Pagoda Cafe
1430 North Dorgenois St., New Orleans
|Curried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
Roasted chicken thighs, curry seasoned and shredded, mixed with sour cream and mayo into a salad with red grapes, red onions, and toasted almonds. Served on Dong Phoung French bread with greens.
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$9.50
Roasted chicken thighs, curry seasoned and shredded, mixed with sour cream and mayo into a salad with red grapes, red onions, and toasted almonds. Served on spring mix with sherry vinaigrette
SukhoThai New Orleans
2200 Royal St, New Orleans
|Curry Noodles (Khao Soi)
Chiang Mai style yellow curry with chicken breast or tofu, red onion, pickled cabbage, cilantro, roasted chili paste, and fried onion, served with steamed and crispy fried thin egg noodles.
|Grilled Mahi Green Curry
|$19.95
Grilled Mahi-Mahi fish filet, over green curry in coconut milk with zucchini, Asian eggplants, bell pepper and sweet basil.
|Grilled Salmon Pineapple Curry
|$20.95
Tender grilled Salmon fillet served in a pineapple red curry with fresh broccoli, bell pepper, zucchini, and sweet basil. May be substituted with Panang Curry as well.