Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in New Orleans

Go
New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve curry

Satsuma image

 

Satsuma

7901 Maple St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (1051 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegan Curry Scramble$10.50
Quinoa, tofu or both with roasted cauliflower and sweet potatoes, kale, and a coconut ginger curry with lime wedge and toast or a biscuit
More about Satsuma
Daily Curry image

 

Carmo Restaurant & Bar

527 Julia Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Daily Curry$16.00
Our featured vegetable curry served with house-made roti and chutneys. Optionally add chicken, tofu or shrimp. (v, veg, GF)
More about Carmo Restaurant & Bar
Mukbang Seafood & Bar image

 

Mukbang Seafood & Bar

8312 Oak Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
chicken curry w/ bread$12.00
More about Mukbang Seafood & Bar
Item pic

 

Pomelo

4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Green Curry$18.00
a house favorite, our green curry pairs perfectly with a medley of seafood. This dish brings a tinge of heat from our green curry base featuring coconut milk, cilantro root, kaffir lime, and Thai basil
served with one serving of jasmine rice
Vegetarian Green Curry$15.00
vegan-friendly version of our house favorite green curry, highlighting sweet pumpkin balanced by a tinge of heat from our green curry base featuring coconut milk, cilantro root, kaffir lime, and Thai basil
Side of Curried Peanut Sauce$5.00
More about Pomelo
Item pic

 

SukhoThai New Orleans

4519 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pineapple Curry Lunch
Shrimp or shrimp and mussel combination cooked in spicy red coconut curry with crushed and chunk pineapple, bell peppers, broccoli, zucchini and sweet basil.
Massamun Curry Stewed Beef$17.95
Delicate flavors of cardamom, cinnamon, tamarind, and Thai herbs fill a rich coconut curry with tender stewed beef, potato, red onion, and peanuts.
Protein cannot be modified, only added to.
Green Curry Lunch
Green curry in coconut milk with zucchini, Asian eggplants, bell pepper and sweet basil. For a special treat try this or any curry over roti (Indian puff bread).
More about SukhoThai New Orleans
Curry Fries image

FISH AND CHIPS • GRILL

Rum and the Lash

4801 Bienville St., New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Fries$9.00
House Made Spicy Curry Sauce, Lime Yogurt, Cheese, and Fresh Jalapenos.
More about Rum and the Lash
Item pic

 

Union Ramen Bar

1837 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Butter Sliders$13.00
ground pork, citrus marmalade, Japanese curry butter, onion, cilantro, Bellegarde brioche buns
More about Union Ramen Bar
Item pic

PHO

MOPHO

514 City Park Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1316 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curried Red Beans With Fried Pork Cutlets$17.50
Laksa Curry Poutine$17.50
Steak cut fries with cheese curds, bacon, yellow laksa curry sauce, and a fried egg.
Burmese Pork Curry Po-Mi$15.50
Slow Cooked Spicy Burmese Pork Curry dressed with MOPHO Mayo, Cilanto, Mint, Fresh Jalapeños, Pickled Carrots & Daikon
More about MOPHO
Item pic

 

The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria

3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Curry Shrimp "Rundown"$19.95
Gulf Louisiana shrimp in a creamy red curry sauce. Served with coconut mango rice.
Curried Mussels$14.95
Prince Edward Island mussels steamed in a spicy red
curry coconut sauce and served with pomme frites
Curry-Roasted Cauliflower (Vegan)$4.95
Tamarind sauce, Trinidadian curried coleslaw
More about The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria
Butcher image

 

Butcher

930 Tchoupitoulas St B, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lamb Curry Soup$10.00
Curried lamb w/ LA popcorn rice, green onion & cilantro.
More about Butcher
Item pic

SOUPS • NOODLES

Budsi's Authentic Thai

1760 N Rampart Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Red Curry$12.00
Pineapple Curry$12.00
Khanom Chin with Green Curry$14.00
More about Budsi's Authentic Thai
Cho Thai image

NOODLES

Cho Thai

3218 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Curry$17.00
spicy green curry, jasmine rice, and seasonal vegetables
More about Cho Thai
NOLA Caye image

TACOS

NOLA Caye

898 Baronne Street, New Orleans

Avg 5 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Curry Shrimp$27.00
More about NOLA Caye
Seafood Sally's image

SEAFOOD

Seafood Sally's

8400 Oak Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Maurice's Caribbean Curried Shrimp$20.00
head-on deepwater Gulf shrimp simmered in coconut habanero gravy with okra, tomatoes served over steamed rice with toasted cornbread crumbles on top
More about Seafood Sally's
Item pic

 

Pagoda Cafe

1430 North Dorgenois St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curried Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Roasted chicken thighs, curry seasoned and shredded, mixed with sour cream and mayo into a salad with red grapes, red onions, and toasted almonds. Served on Dong Phoung French bread with greens.
Curried Chicken Salad$9.50
Roasted chicken thighs, curry seasoned and shredded, mixed with sour cream and mayo into a salad with red grapes, red onions, and toasted almonds. Served on spring mix with sherry vinaigrette
More about Pagoda Cafe
Item pic

 

SukhoThai New Orleans

2200 Royal St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Noodles (Khao Soi)
Chiang Mai style yellow curry with chicken breast or tofu, red onion, pickled cabbage, cilantro, roasted chili paste, and fried onion, served with steamed and crispy fried thin egg noodles.
Grilled Mahi Green Curry$19.95
Grilled Mahi-Mahi fish filet, over green curry in coconut milk with zucchini, Asian eggplants, bell pepper and sweet basil.
Grilled Salmon Pineapple Curry$20.95
Tender grilled Salmon fillet served in a pineapple red curry with fresh broccoli, bell pepper, zucchini, and sweet basil. May be substituted with Panang Curry as well.
More about SukhoThai New Orleans

Browse other tasty dishes in New Orleans

Poboy

Po Boy

Spaghetti

Calamari

Fish Sandwiches

Salmon Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Salmon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New Orleans to explore

Central Business District

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Mid-City

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lower Garden District

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Marigny

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Riverside

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

East Riverside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Freret

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near New Orleans to explore

Metairie

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston