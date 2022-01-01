Curry chicken in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve curry chicken
More about Queen Trini Lisa
Queen Trini Lisa
4200 D Hemecourt Street, New Orleans
|Curry Chicken
|$16.49
dark meat
More about Marjie's Grill
Marjie's Grill
320 S. Broad St., New Orleans
|Smokey Curried Chicken & Greens Gumbo
|$12.00
a rich & delicious simmered bowl of pasture raised chicken, pork, & greens in a dark roux; served with Thai sticky rice, fresh herbs, & roasted curry sprinkle.
More about Pagoda Cafe
Pagoda Cafe
1430 North Dorgenois St., New Orleans
|TunaSandwich
|$9.50
Roasted chicken thighs, curry seasoned and shredded, mixed with sour cream and mayo into a salad with red grapes, red onions, and toasted almonds. Served on Dong Phoung French bread with greens.
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$9.50
Roasted chicken thighs, curry seasoned and shredded, mixed with sour cream and mayo into a salad with red grapes, red onions, and toasted almonds. Served on spring mix with sherry vinaigrette