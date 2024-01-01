Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Drunken noodles in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve drunken noodles

Item pic

 

Good Catch | Thai Urban Bistro

828 Gravier Street, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Drunken Noodle lunch special$14.00
"Pad Kii Mao" street noodle dish with onion, basil, green peppercorns, and chili, served with a spring roll. Your choice of traditional wide rice noodle or ramen noodle (+$1).
More about Good Catch | Thai Urban Bistro
Drunken Noodles image

 

SukhoThai - Magazine - NEW ADDRESS: 3701 MAGAZINE - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.

3701 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Drunken Noodles$14.95
Wide rice noodles stir-fried in roasted chili paste w/ garlic, onion, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, bell peppers, basil & egg.
More about SukhoThai - Magazine - NEW ADDRESS: 3701 MAGAZINE - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.
Drunken Noodles image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Budsi's Authentic Thai

1760 N Rampart Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Drunken Noodles$12.00
Fried noodles with broccoli, bell peppers, carrots, cabbage, Kaffir lime leaves, egg, and Thai kale with chicken, tofu, or shrimp. Perfect to soak up all your vices.
More about Budsi's Authentic Thai
Item pic

 

Dahla - 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10

611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Drunken Noodle$16.00
Rice noodles, Thai basil, egg, carrots, onions, greed & red peppers
More about Dahla - 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10
SukhoThai New Orleans image

 

SukhoThai - Marigny

2200 Royal St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Drunken Noodles$14.95
More about SukhoThai - Marigny

