Drunken noodles in New Orleans

More about Good Catch | Thai Urban Bistro
Good Catch | Thai Urban Bistro
828 Gravier Street, NEW ORLEANS
|Drunken Noodle lunch special
|$14.00
"Pad Kii Mao" street noodle dish with onion, basil, green peppercorns, and chili, served with a spring roll. Your choice of traditional wide rice noodle or ramen noodle (+$1).
More about SukhoThai - Magazine - NEW ADDRESS: 3701 MAGAZINE - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.
SukhoThai - Magazine - NEW ADDRESS: 3701 MAGAZINE - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.
3701 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Drunken Noodles
|$14.95
Wide rice noodles stir-fried in roasted chili paste w/ garlic, onion, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, bell peppers, basil & egg.
More about Budsi's Authentic Thai
SOUPS • NOODLES
Budsi's Authentic Thai
1760 N Rampart Street, New Orleans
|Drunken Noodles
|$12.00
Fried noodles with broccoli, bell peppers, carrots, cabbage, Kaffir lime leaves, egg, and Thai kale with chicken, tofu, or shrimp. Perfect to soak up all your vices.
More about Dahla - 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10
Dahla - 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10
611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10, NEW ORLEANS
|Spicy Drunken Noodle
|$16.00
Rice noodles, Thai basil, egg, carrots, onions, greed & red peppers