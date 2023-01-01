Dumplings in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve dumplings
Gris Gris To Go Go
1804 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Chicken and Dumplings
|$22.00
Hand Pulled Chicken, Fresh Herbs and Homemade Dumplings
SukhoThai - Magazine
4519 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Dumplings
|$9.95
Fresh shrimp and crab w/ minced pork & chicken, water chestnut, green onion in a steamed wonton topped with extra crab meat, served with dim sum sauce.
SOUPS • NOODLES
Budsi's Authentic Thai
1760 N Rampart Street, New Orleans
|Dumplings soup
|$8.00
|Fried Dumplings
|$6.00
|Noodles Soup Pork Dumpling
|$10.00
SukhoThai - Marigny
2200 Royal St, New Orleans
|Dumplings
|$9.95
