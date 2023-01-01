Edamame in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve edamame
SukhoThai - Magazine - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.
4519 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Edamame
|$6.95
Steamed young soybean pods.
Rock N Roll Sushi - New Orleans, LA
500 Port Of New Orleans Place, New Orleans
|Edamame
|$5.20
Soybeans steamed in their pods and lightly salted. Eat ‘em with your fingers.
Dahla - 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10
611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10, NEW ORLEANS
|Edamame
|$6.00