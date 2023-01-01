Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve edamame

Item pic

 

SukhoThai - Magazine - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.

4519 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Edamame$6.95
Steamed young soybean pods.
More about SukhoThai - Magazine - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi - New Orleans, LA

500 Port Of New Orleans Place, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$5.20
Soybeans steamed in their pods and lightly salted. Eat ‘em with your fingers.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - New Orleans, LA
Banner pic

 

Dahla - 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10

611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Edamame$6.00
More about Dahla - 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10
Item pic

 

SukhoThai - Marigny

2200 Royal St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Edamame$6.95
Steamed young soybean pods.
More about SukhoThai - Marigny

