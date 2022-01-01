Egg rolls in New Orleans

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

MONDAY | Restaurant + Bar

4327 BIENVILLE AVE, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BOUDIN EGG ROLL$10.00
deep fried boudin filled egg rolls served with Viet sauce
More about MONDAY | Restaurant + Bar
Trep's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Trep's\r\nMidcity\r\nNew Orleans

4327 Bienville Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (492 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boudin Egg Rolls$10.00
More about Trep's\r\nMidcity\r\nNew Orleans
Item pic

 

Banh Mi Boys - 3244 Magazine Street

3244 magazine, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Rolls$6.00
Fried shrimp and pork eggrolls
More about Banh Mi Boys - 3244 Magazine Street
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Picnic Provisions & Whiskey

741 State Street, New Orleans

Avg 3.9 (274 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Boudin Egg Rolls$9.00
choice of white BBQ sauce or pepper jelly
More about Picnic Provisions & Whiskey
Item pic

 

Del Fuego Nola

4518 Magazine St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Egg Roll$15.25
Monster size egg roll fried like a chimichanga. Stuffed w/ grilled shrimp & carnitas fried rice & seasoned cabbage. Served w/ a side of habanero duck sauce & hot mustard crema. No substitutions please.
More about Del Fuego Nola
Piece of Meat image

BBQ

Piece of Meat

3301 Bienville St, New Orleans

Avg 4.6 (296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boudin Egg Roll$9.50
House-made boudin, pepper jack, w/ sriracha aioli
More about Piece of Meat

