Egg rolls in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve egg rolls
More about MONDAY | Restaurant + Bar
MONDAY | Restaurant + Bar
4327 BIENVILLE AVE, NEW ORLEANS
|BOUDIN EGG ROLL
|$10.00
deep fried boudin filled egg rolls served with Viet sauce
More about Trep's\r\nMidcity\r\nNew Orleans
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Trep's\r\nMidcity\r\nNew Orleans
4327 Bienville Street, New Orleans
|Boudin Egg Rolls
|$10.00
More about Banh Mi Boys - 3244 Magazine Street
Banh Mi Boys - 3244 Magazine Street
3244 magazine, New Orleans
|Egg Rolls
|$6.00
Fried shrimp and pork eggrolls
More about Picnic Provisions & Whiskey
HAMBURGERS
Picnic Provisions & Whiskey
741 State Street, New Orleans
|Boudin Egg Rolls
|$9.00
choice of white BBQ sauce or pepper jelly
More about Del Fuego Nola
Del Fuego Nola
4518 Magazine St., New Orleans
|The Egg Roll
|$15.25
Monster size egg roll fried like a chimichanga. Stuffed w/ grilled shrimp & carnitas fried rice & seasoned cabbage. Served w/ a side of habanero duck sauce & hot mustard crema. No substitutions please.