Egg sandwiches in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

French Truck Coffee image

 

French Truck Coffee- 1200 Magazine St

1200 Magazine St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 4.6 (1011 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich$6.95
Egg & Cheese
Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich$8.95
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
More about French Truck Coffee- 1200 Magazine St
Item pic

 

HAPPY JAXX - Jefferson HWY

2817 Jefferson Hwy, Jefferson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Sandwich$9.00
2-Baked Eggs, avocado mash, baby spinach, bacon, tomato, lemon aioli on a toasted focaccia bun.
More about HAPPY JAXX - Jefferson HWY
Banner pic

 

French Truck Coffee - Canal Street

700 Canal St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich$8.95
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich$6.95
Egg & Cheese
More about French Truck Coffee - Canal Street
French Truck Coffee image

 

French Truck Coffee- French Quarter

217 Chartres St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich$6.00
Egg & Cheese
Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich$8.95
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
More about French Truck Coffee- French Quarter
La Boulangerie image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

La Boulangerie

4600 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
*Egg Salad Sandwich$12.00
More about La Boulangerie
French Truck Coffee image

 

French Truck Coffee- 2917 Magazine St

2917 Magazine St Suite 104, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (208 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich$8.95
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich$6.95
Egg & Cheese
More about French Truck Coffee- 2917 Magazine St

