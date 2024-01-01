Egg sandwiches in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
French Truck Coffee- 1200 Magazine St
1200 Magazine St, NEW ORLEANS
|Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich
|$6.95
Egg & Cheese
|Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich
|$8.95
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
HAPPY JAXX - Jefferson HWY
2817 Jefferson Hwy, Jefferson
|Egg Sandwich
|$9.00
2-Baked Eggs, avocado mash, baby spinach, bacon, tomato, lemon aioli on a toasted focaccia bun.
French Truck Coffee - Canal Street
700 Canal St, New Orleans
|Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich
|$8.95
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich
|$6.95
Egg & Cheese
French Truck Coffee- French Quarter
217 Chartres St, NEW ORLEANS
|Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich
|$6.00
Egg & Cheese
|Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich
|$8.95
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
La Boulangerie
4600 Magazine St, New Orleans
|*Egg Salad Sandwich
|$12.00