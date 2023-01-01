Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in New Orleans

Go
New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve enchiladas

Consumer pic

 

La Carreta

1814 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchiladas Supreme$15.00
chicken enchiladas, beans, rice, lettuce, pico, sour cream, queso fresco
Enchiladas Potosinas$18.00
cheese enchiladas, verde sauce, rice, beans, avocado, grilled onions, carne asada
Enchilada$3.25
More about La Carreta
Item pic

 

Felipe's - Uptown

6215 South Miro Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
🆕 Enchiladas*$11.25
cheese enchiladas covered with house-made salsa, served with rice and beans.
More about Felipe's - Uptown
Item pic

 

Cuñada

833 Conti St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchilada Roja$22.00
chile salsa roja + crema + queso fresco + lettuce + cucumber + pickled red onions + cilantro + avocado
Enchilada Verde$20.00
tomatillo salsa verde + Chihuahua cheese + pickled red onions + radishes + cilantro
More about Cuñada
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street

4401 South Broad Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas$11.50
braised shredded chicken rolled in corn tortillas smothered in guajillo suace and baked with cheese
Cheese and Poblano Enchiladas$10.00
roasted poblano and mexican cheese baked with tortillas in guajillo sauce
More about El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street
Item pic

 

Felipe's - Mid-City

411-1 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
🆕 Enchiladas*$11.25
cheese enchiladas covered with house-made salsa, served with rice and beans.
More about Felipe's - Mid-City
Item pic

 

Felipe's - French Quarter

301 North Peters Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
🆕 Enchiladas*$11.25
cheese enchiladas covered with house-made salsa, served with rice and beans.
More about Felipe's - French Quarter

