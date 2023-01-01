Enchiladas in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about La Carreta
La Carreta
1814 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Enchiladas Supreme
|$15.00
chicken enchiladas, beans, rice, lettuce, pico, sour cream, queso fresco
|Enchiladas Potosinas
|$18.00
cheese enchiladas, verde sauce, rice, beans, avocado, grilled onions, carne asada
|Enchilada
|$3.25
More about Felipe's - Uptown
Felipe's - Uptown
6215 South Miro Street, New Orleans
|🆕 Enchiladas*
|$11.25
cheese enchiladas covered with house-made salsa, served with rice and beans.
More about Cuñada
Cuñada
833 Conti St, New Orleans
|Enchilada Roja
|$22.00
chile salsa roja + crema + queso fresco + lettuce + cucumber + pickled red onions + cilantro + avocado
|Enchilada Verde
|$20.00
tomatillo salsa verde + Chihuahua cheese + pickled red onions + radishes + cilantro
More about El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street
SANDWICHES
El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street
4401 South Broad Street, New Orleans
|Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas
|$11.50
braised shredded chicken rolled in corn tortillas smothered in guajillo suace and baked with cheese
|Cheese and Poblano Enchiladas
|$10.00
roasted poblano and mexican cheese baked with tortillas in guajillo sauce
More about Felipe's - Mid-City
Felipe's - Mid-City
411-1 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
|🆕 Enchiladas*
|$11.25
cheese enchiladas covered with house-made salsa, served with rice and beans.