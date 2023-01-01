Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve fajitas

La Carreta

1814 Magazine St, New Orleans

Fajita DINNER$15.00
onions, peppers, and tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans
Fajitas Lunch$0.00
onions, peppers, and tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans
Juan’s Flying Burrito - CBD

515 Baronne St, New Orleans

Wicked Garden Fajitas$15.25
Roasted Garlic, Broccoli, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Sweet Onion, Spinach. All Fajitas come with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tortillas, Salsa La Fonda
The Flying Fajitas$17.25
The Flying Trio Of Grilled Skirt Steak, Gulf Shrimp, Juan’s Creole Chicken. All Fajitas come with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tortillas, Salsa La Fonda
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Magazine

4041 Magazine St., New Orleans

Fajita Pack$47.95
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
Tailgate Fajita Pack$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
Johnny Sánchez

930 Poydras St, New Orleans

Chicken Fajitas$28.00
served over poblanos and onions with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, queso, jalapenos, and warm flour tortillas. Served with mexican rice and black beans.
Shrimp Fajitas$32.00
served over poblanos and onions with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, queso, jalapenos, and warm flour tortillas. Served with mexican rice and black beans.
Steak Fajitas$34.00
served over poblanos and onions with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, queso, jalapenos, and warm flour tortillas. Served with mexican rice and black beans.
