Fajitas in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve fajitas
More about La Carreta
La Carreta
1814 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Fajita DINNER
|$15.00
onions, peppers, and tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans
|Fajitas Lunch
|$0.00
onions, peppers, and tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans
More about Juan’s Flying Burrito - CBD
Juan’s Flying Burrito - CBD
515 Baronne St, New Orleans
|Wicked Garden Fajitas
|$15.25
Roasted Garlic, Broccoli, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Sweet Onion, Spinach. All Fajitas come with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tortillas, Salsa La Fonda
|The Flying Fajitas
|$17.25
The Flying Trio Of Grilled Skirt Steak, Gulf Shrimp, Juan’s Creole Chicken. All Fajitas come with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tortillas, Salsa La Fonda
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Magazine
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Magazine
4041 Magazine St., New Orleans
|Fajita Pack
|$47.95
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
|Tailgate Fajita Pack
|$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
More about Johnny Sánchez
Johnny Sánchez
930 Poydras St, New Orleans
|Chicken Fajitas
|$28.00
served over poblanos and onions with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, queso, jalapenos, and warm flour tortillas. Served with mexican rice and black beans.
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$32.00
served over poblanos and onions with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, queso, jalapenos, and warm flour tortillas. Served with mexican rice and black beans.
|Steak Fajitas
|$34.00
served over poblanos and onions with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, queso, jalapenos, and warm flour tortillas. Served with mexican rice and black beans.