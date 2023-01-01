French fries in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve french fries
Mahony's Po-Boy's and Seafood - Uptown
3454 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Crawfish Etouffee French Fries
|$14.45
French fries topped with shredded cheddar and smothered with Crawfish Etouffee
|Roast Beef Debris French Fries
|$11.95
French Fries topped with shredded cheddar cheese and smothered with our Roast Beef Debris Gravy
|French Fry Poor-boy
|$9.95
The original Poor-boy! French fries and roast beef gravy served dressed. Add cheese for an even better taste.
FALAFEL
1000 Figs
3141 Ponce De Leon St #1, New Orleans
|French Fries
|$4.25
House-made french fries served with garlicky toum
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Midcity
315 S Broad St, New Orleans
|French Fries
|$3.50
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Parrans Po-boys Uptown - 4920 Prytania Street
4920 Prytania St, New Orleans
|Small French Fries
|$2.75
|Large French Fries
|$5.25
SANDWICHES
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Uptown
2802 Magazine St., New Orleans
|French Fries
|$3.00
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Marigny
2001 Burgundy St, New Orleans
|French Fries
|$3.00
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL
Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering - 4323 Bienville St
4323 Bienville St, New Orleans
|French Fries
|$4.00
crinkle cut fries, served with ketchup
The Commissary - Kitchen
634 Orange Street, Suite A, New Orleans
|LG French Fries
|$6.00
|French Fries SMALL
|$4.00
|French Fries LARGE
|$7.25
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
MORROW'S -
2438 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans
|FRENCH FRIES
|$6.00
Luzianne Café
481 Girod St, New Orleans
|French Fries
|$3.00
crispy golden fries tossed in kosher salt
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Barcadia New Orleans
601 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
|French Fries
|$4.00
French Fries
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Bywater Brew Pub
3000 Royal St, New Orleans
|French Fries
|$6.00
battered & seasoned