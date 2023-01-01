Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve french fries

Item pic

 

Mahony's Po-Boy's and Seafood - Uptown

3454 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crawfish Etouffee French Fries$14.45
French fries topped with shredded cheddar and smothered with Crawfish Etouffee
Roast Beef Debris French Fries$11.95
French Fries topped with shredded cheddar cheese and smothered with our Roast Beef Debris Gravy
French Fry Poor-boy$9.95
The original Poor-boy! French fries and roast beef gravy served dressed. Add cheese for an even better taste.
More about Mahony's Po-Boy's and Seafood - Uptown
French Fries image

FALAFEL

1000 Figs

3141 Ponce De Leon St #1, New Orleans

Avg 4.8 (1337 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$4.25
House-made french fries served with garlicky toum
More about 1000 Figs
Café Reconcile image

 

Cafe Reconcile

1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$5.00
More about Cafe Reconcile
Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group image

 

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Midcity

315 S Broad St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$3.50
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Midcity
Parran's Poboys Uptown image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Parrans Po-boys Uptown - 4920 Prytania Street

4920 Prytania St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small French Fries$2.75
Large French Fries$5.25
More about Parrans Po-boys Uptown - 4920 Prytania Street
Ruby Slipper Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Uptown

2802 Magazine St., New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$3.00
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Uptown
Ruby Slipper Cafe image

 

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Marigny

2001 Burgundy St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$3.00
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Marigny
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL

Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering - 4323 Bienville St

4323 Bienville St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (1236 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$4.00
crinkle cut fries, served with ketchup
More about Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering - 4323 Bienville St
Main pic

 

The Commissary - Kitchen

634 Orange Street, Suite A, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LG French Fries$6.00
French Fries SMALL$4.00
French Fries LARGE$7.25
More about The Commissary - Kitchen
Morrow's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

MORROW'S -

2438 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (2561 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRENCH FRIES$6.00
More about MORROW'S -
Consumer pic

 

Luzianne Café

481 Girod St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$3.00
crispy golden fries tossed in kosher salt
More about Luzianne Café
Barcadia New Orleans image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Barcadia New Orleans

601 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

Avg 3.3 (586 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$4.00
French Fries
More about Barcadia New Orleans
Item pic

 

Luke Restaurant

333 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$8.00
More about Luke Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Bywater Brew Pub

3000 Royal St, New Orleans

Avg 4.9 (94 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$6.00
battered & seasoned
More about Bywater Brew Pub
Item pic

 

Shaya

4213 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Plain French Fries$5.00
french fries, ketchup
More about Shaya

