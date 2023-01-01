French toast in New Orleans

Whether you choose to enjoy our buttery French Toast with Creole Cream Cheese topping, fresh strawberries, blueberries, and crispy Fried Chicken for a decadent brunch or a satisfying dinner, this dish is a true celebration of comfort food at its finest. So indulge in the delightful combination of sweet and savory, and let your taste buds revel in the harmonious symphony of flavors that this classic duo has to offer

