French toast in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve french toast

Satsuma image

 

Satsuma - 7901 Maple Street

7901 Maple St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (1051 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Special French Toast$7.00
More about Satsuma - 7901 Maple Street
French Toast image

 

Twisted Waffles-New Orleans

725 Howard Avenue, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast$15.00
Topped with confectioners’ sugar and fresh fruit of the day.
*Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soy, Wheat
*May Contain Sesame Seeds
French Toast$14.99
Topped with confectioners’ sugar and fresh fruit of the day.
*Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soy, Wheat
*May Contain Sesame Seeds
More about Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe - New Orleans - Decatur

204 Decatur St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Heat Chicken & French Toast Bites$15.00
Fried chicken and fresh strawberries tossed in Mike's Hot Honey Glaze over French toast bites
APP - French Toast Bites$6.00
Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with cream cheese icing & praline sauce
French Toast Bites$11.00
Brioche French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with cream cheese icing & praline sauce
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - New Orleans - Decatur
Item pic

 

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Midcity

315 S Broad St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Heat Chicken & French Toast Bites$15.00
Fried chicken and fresh strawberries tossed in Mike's Hot Honey Glaze over French toast bites
APP - French Toast Bites$6.00
Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with cream cheese icing & praline sauce
APP - French Toast Bites$6.00
Brioche Bread bites tossed in a cinnamon egg custard and fried, tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with cream cheese icing and brown sugar caramel sauce for dipping!
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Midcity
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Uptown

2802 Magazine St., New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Heat Chicken and French Toast Bites$15.00
Fried chicken and fresh strawberries tossed in Mike's Hot Honey Glaze over French toast bites
APP - French Toast Bites$6.00
Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with cream cheese icing & praline sauce
French Toast Bites$11.00
Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with cream cheese icing and praline sauce
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Uptown
French Toast image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Daisy Dukes - Chartres

121 Chartres St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (4515 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$9.95
Topped with powdered sugar and served with mixed fruit.
More about Daisy Dukes - Chartres
Item pic

 

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Marigny

2001 Burgundy St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Heat Chicken & French Toast Bites$15.00
Fried chicken and fresh strawberries tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze over French toast bites
APP - French Toast Bites$6.00
Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with cream cheese icing & praline sauce
French Toast Bites$11.00
Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with cream cheese icing and praline sauce
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Marigny
Jimmy J's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Jimmy J's Cafe

115 Chartres St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (4456 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Garlic Aioli French Toast$14.00
French Toast$10.00
served with bacon or sausage, sprinkled with powered sugar
Side Fruity Pebble French Toast$6.00
More about Jimmy J's Cafe
La Boulangerie image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

La Boulangerie

4600 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
*Challah French Toast$10.00
Challah French Toast$8.00
More about La Boulangerie
Item pic

 

JusTini’s

3162 Dauphine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dauphine & Louisa Chicken and French Toast$18.00
Whether you choose to enjoy our buttery French Toast with Creole Cream Cheese topping, fresh strawberries, blueberries, and crispy Fried Chicken for a decadent brunch or a satisfying dinner, this dish is a true celebration of comfort food at its finest. So indulge in the delightful combination of sweet and savory, and let your taste buds revel in the harmonious symphony of flavors that this classic duo has to offer
More about JusTini’s
Consumer pic

 

Tava Indian Streetfood

611 O'Keefe Ave Unit 8, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Masala French Toast$16.00
More about Tava Indian Streetfood

