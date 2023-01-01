French toast in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve french toast
More about Satsuma - 7901 Maple Street
Satsuma - 7901 Maple Street
7901 Maple St, New Orleans
|Special French Toast
|$7.00
More about Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
725 Howard Avenue, New Orleans
|French Toast
|$15.00
Topped with confectioners’ sugar and fresh fruit of the day.
*Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soy, Wheat
*May Contain Sesame Seeds
|French Toast
|$14.99
Topped with confectioners’ sugar and fresh fruit of the day.
*Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soy, Wheat
*May Contain Sesame Seeds
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - New Orleans - Decatur
SANDWICHES
Ruby Slipper Cafe - New Orleans - Decatur
204 Decatur St, New Orleans
|Sweet Heat Chicken & French Toast Bites
|$15.00
Fried chicken and fresh strawberries tossed in Mike's Hot Honey Glaze over French toast bites
|APP - French Toast Bites
|$6.00
Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with cream cheese icing & praline sauce
|French Toast Bites
|$11.00
Brioche French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with cream cheese icing & praline sauce
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Midcity
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Midcity
315 S Broad St, New Orleans
|Sweet Heat Chicken & French Toast Bites
|$15.00
Fried chicken and fresh strawberries tossed in Mike's Hot Honey Glaze over French toast bites
|APP - French Toast Bites
|$6.00
Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with cream cheese icing & praline sauce
|APP - French Toast Bites
|$6.00
Brioche Bread bites tossed in a cinnamon egg custard and fried, tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with cream cheese icing and brown sugar caramel sauce for dipping!
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Uptown
SANDWICHES
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Uptown
2802 Magazine St., New Orleans
|Sweet Heat Chicken and French Toast Bites
|$15.00
Fried chicken and fresh strawberries tossed in Mike's Hot Honey Glaze over French toast bites
|APP - French Toast Bites
|$6.00
Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with cream cheese icing & praline sauce
|French Toast Bites
|$11.00
Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with cream cheese icing and praline sauce
More about Daisy Dukes - Chartres
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Daisy Dukes - Chartres
121 Chartres St, New Orleans
|French Toast
|$9.95
Topped with powdered sugar and served with mixed fruit.
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Marigny
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Marigny
2001 Burgundy St, New Orleans
|Sweet Heat Chicken & French Toast Bites
|$15.00
Fried chicken and fresh strawberries tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze over French toast bites
|APP - French Toast Bites
|$6.00
Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with cream cheese icing & praline sauce
|French Toast Bites
|$11.00
Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with cream cheese icing and praline sauce
More about Jimmy J's Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Jimmy J's Cafe
115 Chartres St, New Orleans
|Shrimp & Garlic Aioli French Toast
|$14.00
|French Toast
|$10.00
served with bacon or sausage, sprinkled with powered sugar
|Side Fruity Pebble French Toast
|$6.00
More about La Boulangerie
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
La Boulangerie
4600 Magazine St, New Orleans
|*Challah French Toast
|$10.00
|Challah French Toast
|$8.00
More about JusTini’s
JusTini’s
3162 Dauphine St, New Orleans
|Dauphine & Louisa Chicken and French Toast
|$18.00
Whether you choose to enjoy our buttery French Toast with Creole Cream Cheese topping, fresh strawberries, blueberries, and crispy Fried Chicken for a decadent brunch or a satisfying dinner, this dish is a true celebration of comfort food at its finest. So indulge in the delightful combination of sweet and savory, and let your taste buds revel in the harmonious symphony of flavors that this classic duo has to offer