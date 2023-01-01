Fritters in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve fritters
French Truck Coffee- 1200 Magazine St
1200 Magazine St, NEW ORLEANS
|Apple Fritter
|$4.00
Wonderland & Sea
4842 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans
|Rice Fritters
|$0.00
Fried rice balls with roasted mushroom, greens, ginger, and tumeric.
Carmo
527 Julia Street, New Orleans
|Quinoa Sweet Potato Fritters
|$11.00
Organic quinoa, sweet potatoes, aji amarillo, scallions, Nikkei aioli. (v, veg, GF)
|Smoked Fish Fritters
|$12.00
Gulf fish, potatoes, scallions, with Nikkei aioli. (GF)
French Truck Coffee - Canal Street
700 Canal St, New Orleans
|Apple Fritter
|$4.00
French Truck Coffee- French Quarter
217 Chartres St, NEW ORLEANS
|Apple Fritter
|$4.00
French Truck Coffee- Poydras
650 Poydras St Suite 102, NEW ORLEANS
|Apple Fritter
|$4.00
French Truck Coffee- 2917 Magazine St
2917 Magazine St Suite 104, New Orleans
|Apple Fritter
|$4.00
French Truck Coffee- N Scott St
420 N Scott, New Orleans
|Apple Fritter
|$4.00