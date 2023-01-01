Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve fritters

French Truck Coffee image

 

French Truck Coffee- 1200 Magazine St

1200 Magazine St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 4.6 (1011 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Fritter$4.00
More about French Truck Coffee- 1200 Magazine St
Consumer pic

 

Wonderland & Sea

4842 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rice Fritters$0.00
Fried rice balls with roasted mushroom, greens, ginger, and tumeric.
More about Wonderland & Sea
Carmo Restaurant & Bar image

 

Carmo

527 Julia Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quinoa Sweet Potato Fritters$11.00
Organic quinoa, sweet potatoes, aji amarillo, scallions, Nikkei aioli. (v, veg, GF)
Smoked Fish Fritters$12.00
Gulf fish, potatoes, scallions, with Nikkei aioli. (GF)
More about Carmo
Banner pic

 

French Truck Coffee - Canal Street

700 Canal St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Fritter$4.00
More about French Truck Coffee - Canal Street
French Truck Coffee image

 

French Truck Coffee- French Quarter

217 Chartres St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Apple Fritter$4.00
More about French Truck Coffee- French Quarter
French Truck Coffee image

 

French Truck Coffee- Poydras

650 Poydras St Suite 102, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Fritter$4.00
More about French Truck Coffee- Poydras
French Truck Coffee image

 

French Truck Coffee- 2917 Magazine St

2917 Magazine St Suite 104, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (208 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Fritter$4.00
More about French Truck Coffee- 2917 Magazine St
French Truck Coffee image

 

French Truck Coffee- N Scott St

420 N Scott, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Fritter$4.00
More about French Truck Coffee- N Scott St
French Truck Coffee image

SANDWICHES

French Truck Coffee- Dryades

4536 Dryades St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 4.5 (660 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Fritter$4.00
More about French Truck Coffee- Dryades

