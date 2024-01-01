Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Glass noodles in New Orleans

Go
New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve glass noodles

Item pic

 

Good Catch | Thai Urban Bistro

828 Gravier Street, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Glass Noodle Pad Thai Gulf Shrimp and Scallops$26.00
gulf shrimp, scallop, glass noodle, egg, bean sprouts, peanuts
More about Good Catch | Thai Urban Bistro
Item pic

 

Pomelo

4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side of Cooked Plain Glass Noodles$3.00
Vegetarian Glass Noodle$16.00
an all-vegetarian version of our best selling glass noodle salad; with mixed vegetables, cilantro, lime, and onion
Seafood Glass Noodle$17.00
glass noodles with shrimp, calamari, minced pork, cilantro, lime, onion
More about Pomelo
Item pic

 

SukhoThai - Magazine - NEW ADDRESS: 3701 MAGAZINE - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.

3701 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Glass Noodles$13.95
Crystal noodles stir-fried with celery, broccoli, onion, Napa cabbage, button mushroom, bell, scallion, carrot, and
cilantro. Add tofu for an additional price.
Seafood Glass Noodle Salad (Yum Woon Sen)$13.95
Saucy Thai tomato, wood ear mushroom, cilantro and glass noodle salad with calamari, shrimp, scallops and mussels w/ chili-lime dressing.
More about SukhoThai - Magazine - NEW ADDRESS: 3701 MAGAZINE - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.
SukhoThai New Orleans image

 

SukhoThai - Marigny

2200 Royal St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Glass Noodles$13.95
More about SukhoThai - Marigny

