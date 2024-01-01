Glass noodles in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve glass noodles
Good Catch | Thai Urban Bistro
828 Gravier Street, NEW ORLEANS
|Glass Noodle Pad Thai Gulf Shrimp and Scallops
|$26.00
gulf shrimp, scallop, glass noodle, egg, bean sprouts, peanuts
Pomelo
4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Side of Cooked Plain Glass Noodles
|$3.00
|Vegetarian Glass Noodle
|$16.00
an all-vegetarian version of our best selling glass noodle salad; with mixed vegetables, cilantro, lime, and onion
|Seafood Glass Noodle
|$17.00
glass noodles with shrimp, calamari, minced pork, cilantro, lime, onion
SukhoThai - Magazine - NEW ADDRESS: 3701 MAGAZINE - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.
3701 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Vegan Glass Noodles
|$13.95
Crystal noodles stir-fried with celery, broccoli, onion, Napa cabbage, button mushroom, bell, scallion, carrot, and
cilantro. Add tofu for an additional price.
|Seafood Glass Noodle Salad (Yum Woon Sen)
|$13.95
Saucy Thai tomato, wood ear mushroom, cilantro and glass noodle salad with calamari, shrimp, scallops and mussels w/ chili-lime dressing.