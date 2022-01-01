Greek salad in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve greek salad
Satsuma - 7901 Maple Street
7901 Maple St, New Orleans
|Fattoush Greek and Quinoa Salad
|$11.00
Tri colored quinoa, arugula, kalamata olives, fresh oregano, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, onion, feta, pita chips and a roasted shallot vinaigrette
G's Pizza - Midcity
4840 Bienville St, New Orleans
|Greek salad
|$13.00
Lettuce ,kalamata olives ,roastic red pepers ,cherry tomatoes ,red onions,walnuts ,feta cheese & peperonici with Balsamic
East of Italy - New Orleans
6600 Franklin Ave, New Orleans
|Sm Greek Salad
|$8.00