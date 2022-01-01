Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve greek salad

Satsuma image

 

Satsuma - 7901 Maple Street

7901 Maple St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (1051 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fattoush Greek and Quinoa Salad$11.00
Tri colored quinoa, arugula, kalamata olives, fresh oregano, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, onion, feta, pita chips and a roasted shallot vinaigrette
More about Satsuma - 7901 Maple Street
Consumer pic

 

G's Pizza - Midcity

4840 Bienville St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek salad$13.00
Lettuce ,kalamata olives ,roastic red pepers ,cherry tomatoes ,red onions,walnuts ,feta cheese & peperonici with Balsamic
More about G's Pizza - Midcity
East of Italy image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

East of Italy - New Orleans

6600 Franklin Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (348 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sm Greek Salad$8.00
More about East of Italy - New Orleans
Item pic

 

G's Pizza in the CBD

833 Howard AVE, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Greek Salad$13.00
Romaine, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, walnuts, feta cheese & pepperoncini with balsamic vinaigrette
More about G's Pizza in the CBD

