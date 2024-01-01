Grilled shrimp salad in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve grilled shrimp salad
Patio 17
5931 Bullard Ave, New Orleans
|GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD
|$15.00
A beautiful salad containing romaine lettuce, mixed greens, crouton, and parmesan cheese
Banh Mi Boys - 3244 Magazine Street
3244 magazine, New Orleans
|Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$14.00
Grilled lemongrass gulf shrimp. Served with pickled carrots, daikon, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber. Topped with green onions and roasted peanuts, and a side of house sauce.