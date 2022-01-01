Grits in New Orleans
Mahony's Po-Boy's and Seafood - Uptown
3454 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Creamy Grits
|$4.95
|Low Country Shrimp n' Grits
|$19.95
Gulf shrimp seared and tossed with roasted corn, fresh okra, cherry tomatoes and chopped bacon in our garlic shrimp butter, served over our creamy butter grits with sliced French bread
Blue Oak BBQ
900 N Carrollton St, New Orleans
|Cheesy Grits
|$0.00
Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
725 Howard Avenue, New Orleans
|Grits Topped w/ American Cheese
|$5.00
|Creole Grits
|$18.99
Shrimps tossed in a blend of spices and cooked in a dark roux-based sauce over creamy buttery grits. Served with waffle cheddar biscuits.
|Kids Grits
|$3.00
Willa Jean
611 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans
|WJ Shrimp + Grits
|$21.00
gulf shrimp + etouffee gravy +
grits + poached egg
MONDAY | Restaurant + Bar
4327 BIENVILLE AVE, NEW ORLEANS
|CATFISH + GRITS
|$19.00
Fried catfish served w/ grits and Cajun bbq butter.
|LAMB CHOPS + GRITS
|$24.00
Seared lamb chops (3) served w/ grits and Cajun bbq butter.
|GRITS
|$5.00
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Midcity
315 S Broad St, New Orleans
|Stone-Ground Grits
|$3.00
|Pepperjack Grits
|$4.00
|Cheddar Grits
|$3.50
Wakin' Bakin' - Uptown ~ Prytania St
3625 Prytania St., New Orleans
|Shrimp Etouffee & Grits
|$16.00
served with poached eggs & our homemade Sourdough toast
|Side Creamy Grits
|$4.00
Our creamy grits
MOPHO Mid-City
514 City Park Ave, New Orleans
|Side Grits To Go
|$6.50
|Shrimp and Grits To Go
|$21.50
Louisiana Jumbo Shrimp in a Smoked Paprika Curry with Andouille Sausage and Greens over a Cheesy Coconut Milk Grits
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Uptown
2802 Magazine St., New Orleans
|Cheddar Grits
|$3.50
|Stone-Ground Grits
|$3.00
|Cheese Grits
|$3.50
Creamy stone-ground grits cooked with butter and milk, topped with choice of cheese
Daisy Dukes - Chartres
121 Chartres St, New Orleans
|Southern Creamy Grits
|$3.95
|Shrimp & Grits
|$15.50
Topped with a Cajun Sauce. (Grits is made with cheese)
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Marigny
2001 Burgundy St, New Orleans
|Stone-Ground Grits
|$3.00
|Pepperjack Grits
|$3.50
|Cheese Grits
|$3.50
Creamy stone-ground grits cooked with butter and milk, topped with choice of cheese
Wakin' Bakin' French Quarter
900 Dumaine St, New Orleans
|Side Creamy Grits
|$4.00
Our creamy grits
|Shrimp Etouffee & Grits
|$16.00
served with poached eggs & our homemade Sourdough toast
NOLA Caye
898 Baronne Street, New Orleans
|Shrimp And Grits
|$29.00
|Grits
|$6.00
|Grits and Grillades
|$31.00
Jimmy J's Cafe
115 Chartres St, New Orleans
|Shrimp and Grits
|$13.00
|(S) Grits
|$3.00
MORROW'S - 2438 St Claude Ave
2438 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans
|SHRIMP + GRITS
|$18.00
Gulf shrimp cooked in our special sauce atop a healthy helping of our Parmesan Grits
|RED FISH + GRITS
|$22.00
Grilled red fish cooked in our special sauce atop a healthy helping of our Parmesan Grits
|GRITS
|$3.00
The Camellia Grill
626 S. Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
|Cheese Grits
|$2.99
Wakin' Bakin' Midcity
4408 Banks St., New Orleans
|Shrimp Etouffee & Grits
|$16.00
served with poached eggs & our homemade Sourdough toast
|Side Creamy Grits
|$4.00
Our creamy grits
Acorn Cafe
15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans
|Grits Bowl
|$8.00
egg, bacon, and cheese
ROSEDALE
801 Rosedale Drive, New Orleans
|Large Side of Grits w/ Cheddar To-Go
|$5.50
|Small Side of Grits w/ Cheddar To-Go
|$3.50
Luke Restaurant
333 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans
|Jalapeno Cheesy Grits
|$8.00
|Creamy Stone Ground Grits
|$7.00
|Jumbo LA Shrimp & Grits
|$33.00
roasted jalapeno cheese grits, andouille and green onion sausage