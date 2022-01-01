Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in New Orleans

Go
New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

 

Mahony's Po-Boy's and Seafood - Uptown

3454 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Creamy Grits$4.95
Low Country Shrimp n' Grits$19.95
Gulf shrimp seared and tossed with roasted corn, fresh okra, cherry tomatoes and chopped bacon in our garlic shrimp butter, served over our creamy butter grits with sliced French bread
More about Mahony's Po-Boy's and Seafood - Uptown
Blue Oak BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS

Blue Oak BBQ

900 N Carrollton St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheesy Grits$0.00
More about Blue Oak BBQ
Creole Grits image

 

Twisted Waffles-New Orleans

725 Howard Avenue, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grits Topped w/ American Cheese$5.00
Creole Grits$18.99
Shrimps tossed in a blend of spices and cooked in a dark roux-based sauce over creamy buttery grits. Served with waffle cheddar biscuits.
Kids Grits$3.00
More about Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
Willa Jean image

BBQ

Willa Jean

611 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (3509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
WJ Shrimp + Grits$21.00
gulf shrimp + etouffee gravy +
grits + poached egg
More about Willa Jean
Banner pic

 

MONDAY | Restaurant + Bar

4327 BIENVILLE AVE, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CATFISH + GRITS$19.00
Fried catfish served w/ grits and Cajun bbq butter.
LAMB CHOPS + GRITS$24.00
Seared lamb chops (3) served w/ grits and Cajun bbq butter.
GRITS$5.00
More about MONDAY | Restaurant + Bar
Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group image

 

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Midcity

315 S Broad St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Stone-Ground Grits$3.00
Pepperjack Grits$4.00
Cheddar Grits$3.50
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Midcity
Item pic

 

Wakin' Bakin' - Uptown ~ Prytania St

3625 Prytania St., New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Etouffee & Grits$16.00
served with poached eggs & our homemade Sourdough toast
Side Creamy Grits$4.00
Our creamy grits
More about Wakin' Bakin' - Uptown ~ Prytania St
MOPHO image

PHO

MOPHO Mid-City

514 City Park Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1316 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Grits To Go$6.50
Shrimp and Grits To Go$21.50
Louisiana Jumbo Shrimp in a Smoked Paprika Curry with Andouille Sausage and Greens over a Cheesy Coconut Milk Grits
More about MOPHO Mid-City
Ruby Slipper Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Uptown

2802 Magazine St., New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheddar Grits$3.50
Stone-Ground Grits$3.00
Cheese Grits$3.50
Creamy stone-ground grits cooked with butter and milk, topped with choice of cheese
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Uptown
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Daisy Dukes - Chartres

121 Chartres St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (4515 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Creamy Grits$3.95
Shrimp & Grits$15.50
Topped with a Cajun Sauce. (Grits is made with cheese)
More about Daisy Dukes - Chartres
Ruby Slipper Cafe image

 

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Marigny

2001 Burgundy St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stone-Ground Grits$3.00
Pepperjack Grits$3.50
Cheese Grits$3.50
Creamy stone-ground grits cooked with butter and milk, topped with choice of cheese
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Marigny
Item pic

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wakin' Bakin' French Quarter

900 Dumaine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1140 reviews)
Takeout
Side Creamy Grits$4.00
Our creamy grits
Shrimp Etouffee & Grits$16.00
served with poached eggs & our homemade Sourdough toast
More about Wakin' Bakin' French Quarter
NOLA Caye image

TACOS

NOLA Caye

898 Baronne Street, New Orleans

Avg 5 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp And Grits$29.00
Grits$6.00
Grits and Grillades$31.00
More about NOLA Caye
Jimmy J's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Jimmy J's Cafe

115 Chartres St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (4456 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp and Grits$13.00
(S) Grits$3.00
More about Jimmy J's Cafe
Morrow's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

MORROW'S - 2438 St Claude Ave

2438 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (2561 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP + GRITS$18.00
Gulf shrimp cooked in our special sauce atop a healthy helping of our Parmesan Grits
RED FISH + GRITS$22.00
Grilled red fish cooked in our special sauce atop a healthy helping of our Parmesan Grits
GRITS$3.00
More about MORROW'S - 2438 St Claude Ave
The Camellia Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Camellia Grill

626 S. Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (2370 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Grits$2.99
More about The Camellia Grill
Item pic

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wakin' Bakin' Midcity

4408 Banks St., New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1140 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Etouffee & Grits$16.00
served with poached eggs & our homemade Sourdough toast
Side Creamy Grits$4.00
Our creamy grits
More about Wakin' Bakin' Midcity
Item pic

 

Acorn Cafe

15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grits Bowl$8.00
egg, bacon, and cheese
More about Acorn Cafe
Rosedale image

 

ROSEDALE

801 Rosedale Drive, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Side of Grits w/ Cheddar To-Go$5.50
Small Side of Grits w/ Cheddar To-Go$3.50
More about ROSEDALE
Dragonfly Cafe at Raphael Village image

 

Dragonfly Café

530 Jackson Ave., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grits$3.00
More about Dragonfly Café
Item pic

 

Luke Restaurant

333 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jalapeno Cheesy Grits$8.00
Creamy Stone Ground Grits$7.00
Jumbo LA Shrimp & Grits$33.00
roasted jalapeno cheese grits, andouille and green onion sausage
More about Luke Restaurant
La Petite Grocery image

FRENCH FRIES

La Petite Grocery

4238 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (5727 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gulf Shrimp & Grits$30.00
shiitake mushrooms, okra, andouille & tomato
More about La Petite Grocery

Browse other tasty dishes in New Orleans

Curry

Chopped Salad

Cobb Salad

Arugula Salad

Quesadillas

Salmon

Spaghetti

Chimichangas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New Orleans to explore

Central Business District

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Mid-City

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lower Garden District

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Marigny

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Riverside

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

East Riverside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Freret

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near New Orleans to explore

Metairie

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (922 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston