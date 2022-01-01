Gumbo in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve gumbo
SEAFOOD
Acme Oyster House
724 Iberville St, New Orleans
|Seafood Gumbo Bowl
|$7.79
|Seafood Gumbo Cup
|$5.79
BARROW'S CATFISH
8300 Earhart Blvd STE 103, New Orleans
|SEAFOOD GUMBO
|$8.99
BOWL
Café Reconcile
1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans
|Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Bowl
|$6.00
Cochon
930 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
|GUMBO
|$9.00
Traditional dark roux gumbo with chicken and andouille sausage. Served with rice.
Peche
800 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Seafood Gumbo
|$11.00
Dark roux gumbo featuring shrimp, oysters and roasted okra. Served with rice and scallions.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Parran's Poboys Uptown
4920 Prytania St, New Orleans
|Bowl Gumbo
|$7.95
Copper Vine
1009 Poydras Street, New Orleans
|CUP - Chicken and Boudin Gumbo
|$9.00
|BOWL - Chicken and Boudin Gumbo
|$13.00
Herbsaint Bar and Restaurant
701 St Charles Ave, New Orleans
|Gumbo
|$10.00
Chicken, Tasso and Andouille
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Morrow's
2438 St Claude Ave, New Orleans
|FILE GUMBO
|$6.00
Traditional New Orleans file gumbo served with steamed rice
|THURSDAY - GUMBO RAMEN
|$18.00
Ramen noodles kicked up with sausage, chicken and shrimp garnished with vegetables
Luke Restaurant
333 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans
|Bowl Seafood Gumbo a la Creole
|$13.00
andouille sausage popcorn rice (Bowl)
ATCHAFALAYA
901 Louisiana Ave, New Orleans
|GUMBO
|$11.00
trinity, dark roux, Louisiana popcorn rice, green onions
|GUMBO DU JOUR
|$11.00
trinity, dark roux, Louisiana popcorn rice
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Uptown
4141 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans
|City's Best Gumbo - Bowl
|$7.99
Gabrielle Restaurant
2441 Orleans Ave, New Orleans
|Duck and Rabbit Gumbo
|$13.00
dark roux with shredded duck and rabbit meat, beef sausage and popcorn rice