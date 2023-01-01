Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian salad in New Orleans

Go
New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve italian salad

Item pic

 

Pizza Domenica - Lakeview

117 Harrison Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Chop Salad$17.00
peppadew vinaigrette, kale & little gem, tomato, gorgonzola, olives, salami, red onion
More about Pizza Domenica - Lakeview
East of Italy image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

East of Italy - New Orleans

6600 Franklin Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (348 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sm Italian Salad$8.00
Lg Italian Salad$13.00
More about East of Italy - New Orleans
Item pic

PIZZA

Pizza Domenica Uptown

4933 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (1920 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Chop Salad$17.00
peppadew vinaigrette, kale & little gem, tomato, gorgonzola, olives, salami, red onion
More about Pizza Domenica Uptown
Consumer pic

 

The Original Italian Pie Uptown

3629 PRYTANIA ST, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Italian Salad$7.99
Grape tomatoes, red onions, green bell peppers, mushroom, slices, black olives, green olives, crisp iceberg lettuce topped with pepperoni slices and mozzarella. Served with italian dressing.
More about The Original Italian Pie Uptown

Browse other tasty dishes in New Orleans

Panna Cotta

Beef Salad

Po Boy

Gnocchi

Shrimp Tacos

Poboy

Mac And Cheese

Muffins

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New Orleans to explore

Central Business District

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Mid-City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Lower Garden District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Marigny

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Riverside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Irish Channel

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Freret

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near New Orleans to explore

Metairie

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (473 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (312 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (247 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (172 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1016 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston