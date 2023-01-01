Italian salad in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve italian salad
Pizza Domenica - Lakeview
117 Harrison Ave, New Orleans
|Italian Chop Salad
|$17.00
peppadew vinaigrette, kale & little gem, tomato, gorgonzola, olives, salami, red onion
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
East of Italy - New Orleans
6600 Franklin Ave, New Orleans
|Sm Italian Salad
|$8.00
|Lg Italian Salad
|$13.00
PIZZA
Pizza Domenica Uptown
4933 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Italian Chop Salad
|$17.00
peppadew vinaigrette, kale & little gem, tomato, gorgonzola, olives, salami, red onion
The Original Italian Pie Uptown
3629 PRYTANIA ST, New Orleans
|Italian Salad
|$7.99
Grape tomatoes, red onions, green bell peppers, mushroom, slices, black olives, green olives, crisp iceberg lettuce topped with pepperoni slices and mozzarella. Served with italian dressing.