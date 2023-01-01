Jambalaya in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve jambalaya
Napoleon House - 500 Chartres st.
500 Chartress street, New Orleans
|Creole Jambalaya
|$10.00
seasoned rice, tomatoes, trinity, chicken and sausage
|Side Jambalaya
|$5.00
The Commissary - Market
634 Orange Street, Suite C, New Orleans
|Chicken + Andouille Jambalaya
|$45.00
Half pan of seasoned chicken and house andouille jambalaya seasoned with house seasoning blend, chopped trinity, herbs and spices. Comes chilled and ready to be heated. Warming instructions included. Feeds 10-12.
Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering - 4323 Bienville St
4323 Bienville St, New Orleans
|Side Jambalaya
|$5.00
red, chicken & sausage jambalaya
|Jambalaya Cheese Fries
|$12.00
Crinkle cut fries covered with our signature jambalaya, melted pepper jack, and cheddar cheese
|Jambalaya Plate
|$13.00
family recipe of red jambalaya with chicken and sausage
Basin Seafood and Spirits - 3222 Magazine Street
3222 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Jambalaya Fumada
|$21.00
Royal Red Shrimp, Smoked Chicken, Green Onion Sausage, Smoked Broth