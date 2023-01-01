Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jambalaya in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve jambalaya

Item pic

 

Napoleon House - 500 Chartres st.

500 Chartress street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creole Jambalaya$10.00
seasoned rice, tomatoes, trinity, chicken and sausage
Side Jambalaya$5.00
More about Napoleon House - 500 Chartres st.
Item pic

 

The Commissary - Market

634 Orange Street, Suite C, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken + Andouille Jambalaya$45.00
Half pan of seasoned chicken and house andouille jambalaya seasoned with house seasoning blend, chopped trinity, herbs and spices. Comes chilled and ready to be heated. Warming instructions included. Feeds 10-12.
More about The Commissary - Market
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL

Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering - 4323 Bienville St

4323 Bienville St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (1236 reviews)
Takeout
Side Jambalaya$5.00
red, chicken & sausage jambalaya
Jambalaya Cheese Fries$12.00
Crinkle cut fries covered with our signature jambalaya, melted pepper jack, and cheddar cheese
Jambalaya Plate$13.00
family recipe of red jambalaya with chicken and sausage
More about Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering - 4323 Bienville St
Consumer pic

 

Basin Seafood and Spirits - 3222 Magazine Street

3222 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jambalaya Fumada$21.00
Royal Red Shrimp, Smoked Chicken, Green Onion Sausage, Smoked Broth
More about Basin Seafood and Spirits - 3222 Magazine Street
Gabrielle Restaurant image

 

Gabrielle Restaurant

2441 Orleans Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.8 (647 reviews)
Takeout
Cassoulet$32.00
lobster, smoked shrimp sausage, red shrimp, fried oyster, seared scallop, acadian rice and roasted hatch chili pepper sauce
More about Gabrielle Restaurant

