Jerk chicken in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve jerk chicken
Cafe Reconcile
1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans
|Jerk Chicken
|$12.00
1/2 chicken. Jerk marinade, pickled peppers. Your choice of two sides.
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Barú Bistro & Tapas
3700 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Jerk Duck
|$34.00
Seared Duck Breast, Orange Agridulce, Jamaican Dirty Rice, Sweet Potato Purée
|Jerk Chicken
|$27.00
The Rum House
3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Jerked Chicken Chopped Salad
|$15.95
Mixed greens with avocado and papaya, red onions, red peppers and our guava vinaigrette topped with sliced plantains and fried julienne sweet potatoes
|Jerk Chicken
|$4.95
Chopped jerked chicken topped with our mango salsa
|Jerked Roasted Chicken
|$19.95
A roasted half chicken marinated in a jerk rub and glazed with honey-ginger sauce. Served with coconut mango rice
and black beans.
Afrodisiac Nola - 5363 Franklin Ave
5363 Franklin Ave, New Orleans
|Jerk Chicken Nachos
|$12.00
Tortilla Chips topped with jerk chicken, cheddar & monterrey jack cheese, black beans, corn,
mango/avocado/tomato salsa