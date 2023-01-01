Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jerk chicken in New Orleans

Go
New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve jerk chicken

Café Reconcile image

 

Cafe Reconcile

1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jerk Chicken$12.00
1/2 chicken. Jerk marinade, pickled peppers. Your choice of two sides.
More about Cafe Reconcile
Banner pic

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Barú Bistro & Tapas

3700 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (569 reviews)
Takeout
Jerk Duck$34.00
Seared Duck Breast, Orange Agridulce, Jamaican Dirty Rice, Sweet Potato Purée
Jerk Chicken$27.00
More about Barú Bistro & Tapas
Jerked Chicken Chopped Salad image

 

The Rum House

3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerked Chicken Chopped Salad$15.95
Mixed greens with avocado and papaya, red onions, red peppers and our guava vinaigrette topped with sliced plantains and fried julienne sweet potatoes
Jerk Chicken$4.95
Chopped jerked chicken topped with our mango salsa
Jerked Roasted Chicken$19.95
A roasted half chicken marinated in a jerk rub and glazed with honey-ginger sauce. Served with coconut mango rice
and black beans.
More about The Rum House
Main pic

 

Afrodisiac Nola - 5363 Franklin Ave

5363 Franklin Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Nachos$12.00
Tortilla Chips topped with jerk chicken, cheddar & monterrey jack cheese, black beans, corn,
mango/avocado/tomato salsa
More about Afrodisiac Nola - 5363 Franklin Ave
Consumer pic

 

Queen Trini Lisa

4200 D Hemecourt Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Jerk Chicken$16.49
dark meat
More about Queen Trini Lisa

Browse other tasty dishes in New Orleans

Thai Tea

Chocolate Cake

Egg Rolls

Kimchi

Turkey Bacon

Sliders

Strawberry Cheesecake

Nachos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New Orleans to explore

Warehouse District

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Central Business District

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Mid-City

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Lower Garden District

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Marigny

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Riverside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Irish Channel

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Freret

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near New Orleans to explore

Metairie

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (935 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston