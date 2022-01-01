Kale salad in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve kale salad
1000 Figs
3141 Ponce De Leon St #1, New Orleans
|Kale and Cabbage Salad
|$0.00
Kale, cabbage and celery with a fig & ginger vinaigrette, pickled blueberries and toasted seeds
Satsuma - 7901 Maple Street
7901 Maple St, New Orleans
|The Kale Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Lacinato kale, spinach, hard-boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, bacon, avocado, Parmesan croutons, and creamy Parmesan Caesar dressing
Galaxie Restaurant
3060 ST. CLAUDE AVENUE, NEW ORLEANS
|Bacon Braised Crowder Peas
