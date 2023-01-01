Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve katsu

Item pic

 

SukhoThai - Magazine - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.

4519 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ahi Katsu Roll$11.95
Ahi Tuna Roll encrusted in nori seaweed and crispy Asian breadcrumbs, served with a yellow curry dip, mango tomato chutney, and wasabi.
More about SukhoThai - Magazine - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.
Consumer pic

 

Get Your Mom & Dim Sum

3340 Canal St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Plate$23.00
Breaded and fried chicken breast, bullhog sauce, cabbage salad, side of rice and furikake
More about Get Your Mom & Dim Sum
Item pic

 

Banh Mi Boys - 3244 Magazine Street

3244 magazine, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu BM$13.00
Panko fried chicken breast topped with Tonkatsu sauce,Japanese kewpie mayo & Furikake seasoning
More about Banh Mi Boys - 3244 Magazine Street
Item pic

 

SukhoThai - Marigny

2200 Royal St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ahi Katsu Roll$11.95
Ahi Tuna Roll encrusted in nori seaweed and crispy Asian breadcrumbs, served with a yellow curry dip, mango tomato chutney, and wasabi.
More about SukhoThai - Marigny

