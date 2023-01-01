Katsu in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve katsu
SukhoThai - Magazine - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.
4519 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Ahi Katsu Roll
|$11.95
Ahi Tuna Roll encrusted in nori seaweed and crispy Asian breadcrumbs, served with a yellow curry dip, mango tomato chutney, and wasabi.
Get Your Mom & Dim Sum
3340 Canal St, New Orleans
|Chicken Katsu Plate
|$23.00
Breaded and fried chicken breast, bullhog sauce, cabbage salad, side of rice and furikake
Banh Mi Boys - 3244 Magazine Street
3244 magazine, New Orleans
|Chicken Katsu BM
|$13.00
Panko fried chicken breast topped with Tonkatsu sauce,Japanese kewpie mayo & Furikake seasoning