Kimchi in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve kimchi

Main pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Capulet - 3014 Dauphine St

3014 Dauphine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kimchi BLT/CLT (GF/Vegetarian Option)$12.50
bacon or smoked cauliflower | roasted tomatoes | greens | kim-chi | gochujang aioli | Texas toast
The Well Cafe at Spyre - 1772 Prytania St

1772 Prytania St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
kimchi$1.00
Union Ramen Bar

1837 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southern Brisket + Kimchi$17.00
braised brisket, union kimchi, potato & leek puree, union's bbq sauce
(fish, soy, dairy, wheat)
Slap Ya Mama Kimchi Mazemen$17.25
Brothless ramen, blackened chicken, spinach, union kimchi, poached egg, nori flakes, cilantro, and ramen noodles
PHO

MOPHO Mid-City

514 City Park Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1316 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Cabbage Kimchi To Go$8.50
Kimchi Fried Rice$18.50
Fried rice with house-made kimchi and beef shank topped with fried egg and gojuchang sauce.
Banh Mi Boys - 3244 Magazine Street

3244 magazine, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Bits$1.00
Kimchi Mayo$0.50
Sauces
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Barcadia New Orleans

601 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

Avg 3.3 (586 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale Kimchi Slaw$4.00
Kale Kimchi style Slaw
BAGELS

Leo's Bread

2438 Bell Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi Grilled Cheese$10.00
