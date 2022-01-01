Kimchi in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve kimchi
More about Capulet - 3014 Dauphine St
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Capulet - 3014 Dauphine St
3014 Dauphine St, New Orleans
|Kimchi BLT/CLT (GF/Vegetarian Option)
|$12.50
bacon or smoked cauliflower | roasted tomatoes | greens | kim-chi | gochujang aioli | Texas toast
More about The Well Cafe at Spyre - 1772 Prytania St
The Well Cafe at Spyre - 1772 Prytania St
1772 Prytania St, New Orleans
|kimchi
|$1.00
More about Union Ramen Bar
Union Ramen Bar
1837 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Southern Brisket + Kimchi
|$17.00
braised brisket, union kimchi, potato & leek puree, union's bbq sauce
(fish, soy, dairy, wheat)
|Slap Ya Mama Kimchi Mazemen
|$17.25
Brothless ramen, blackened chicken, spinach, union kimchi, poached egg, nori flakes, cilantro, and ramen noodles
More about MOPHO Mid-City
PHO
MOPHO Mid-City
514 City Park Ave, New Orleans
|Spicy Cabbage Kimchi To Go
|$8.50
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$18.50
Fried rice with house-made kimchi and beef shank topped with fried egg and gojuchang sauce.
More about Banh Mi Boys - 3244 Magazine Street
Banh Mi Boys - 3244 Magazine Street
3244 magazine, New Orleans
|Kimchi Bits
|$1.00
|Kimchi Mayo
|$0.50
Sauces
More about Barcadia New Orleans
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Barcadia New Orleans
601 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
|Kale Kimchi Slaw
|$4.00
Kale Kimchi style Slaw