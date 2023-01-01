Meat pies in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve meat pies
The Will & The Way
719 Toulouse St, New Orleans
|*P* Natchitoches Meat Pie x1
|$6.00
Green Tomato Buttermilk Ranch
Allergens: Allium, Dairy, Gluten, NIghtshade
The Original Italian Pie Uptown
3629 PRYTANIA ST, New Orleans
|SM- The All Meat Pie Pizza
|$16.99
Our classic house-made pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, italian sausage, ground beef, crumbled bacon, ham and mozzarella.