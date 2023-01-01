Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve meatball subs

NOLA Brewing Company image

 

NOLA Pizza Co. at NOLA Brewing

3001 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball Parm Sandwich$13.00
Meatballs/Pizza Sauce/Mozzarella
More about NOLA Pizza Co. at NOLA Brewing
East of Italy image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

East of Italy - New Orleans

6600 Franklin Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (348 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball Sub$12.00
More about East of Italy - New Orleans
Item pic

 

MCP Uptown

6307 S Miro St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatball Sub$9.75
More about MCP Uptown
Easy Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Easy Pizza - Claiborne

2013 S. Claiborne, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1641 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball Sandwich
More about Easy Pizza - Claiborne
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Picnic Provisions & Whiskey

741 State Street, New Orleans

Avg 3.9 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Tasso Meatball Sandwich$15.00
sugarcane slaw, sweet red chili glaze, lemony miso mayo & fresh jalapeno
More about Picnic Provisions & Whiskey
Item pic

 

Fat Boy Pantry - NOLA - Lower Garden District

1302 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Parm Sandwich$16.45
Homemade Meatballs N' Sauce, Mozzarella on Fresh NOLA Muffuletta Bread & Side of Hand Cut Fries
More about Fat Boy Pantry - NOLA - Lower Garden District
La Boulangerie image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

La Boulangerie

4600 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Sandwich$15.00
More about La Boulangerie
Consumer pic

 

The Crazy Italian

206 W Harrison Ave Suite C/D, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sandwich MEATBALL PARM$11.99
More about The Crazy Italian

