Meatball subs in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve meatball subs
More about NOLA Pizza Co. at NOLA Brewing
NOLA Pizza Co. at NOLA Brewing
3001 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans
|Meatball Parm Sandwich
|$13.00
Meatballs/Pizza Sauce/Mozzarella
More about East of Italy - New Orleans
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
East of Italy - New Orleans
6600 Franklin Ave, New Orleans
|Meatball Sub
|$12.00
More about Easy Pizza - Claiborne
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Easy Pizza - Claiborne
2013 S. Claiborne, New Orleans
|Meatball Sandwich
More about Picnic Provisions & Whiskey
HAMBURGERS
Picnic Provisions & Whiskey
741 State Street, New Orleans
|Shrimp & Tasso Meatball Sandwich
|$15.00
sugarcane slaw, sweet red chili glaze, lemony miso mayo & fresh jalapeno
More about Fat Boy Pantry - NOLA - Lower Garden District
Fat Boy Pantry - NOLA - Lower Garden District
1302 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Meatball Parm Sandwich
|$16.45
Homemade Meatballs N' Sauce, Mozzarella on Fresh NOLA Muffuletta Bread & Side of Hand Cut Fries
More about La Boulangerie
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
La Boulangerie
4600 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Meatball Sandwich
|$15.00