Mozzarella sticks in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
More about Rum and the Lash
FISH AND CHIPS • GRILL
Rum and the Lash
4801 Bienville St., New Orleans
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.00
House Breaded and Flash Fried Mozzarella
with House Made Tomato Sauce
More about Bruno's Tavern
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bruno's Tavern
7538 Maple Street, New Orleans
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
More about Mid City Pizza
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mid City Pizza
4400 Banks St., New Orleans
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.50
Battered, breaded & deep-fried pieces of mozzarella cheese served with a side of marinara OR choice of sauce.
More about New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Uptown
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Uptown
4141 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans
|Fried Mozzarella Sticks
|$5.99