Mozzarella sticks in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Daisy Dukes Cafe image

 

Daisy Dukes Cafe

308 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$7.50
More about Daisy Dukes Cafe
Mozzarella Sticks image

FISH AND CHIPS • GRILL

Rum and the Lash

4801 Bienville St., New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
House Breaded and Flash Fried Mozzarella
with House Made Tomato Sauce
More about Rum and the Lash
Mozzarella Sticks image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bruno's Tavern

7538 Maple Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.1 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
More about Bruno's Tavern
Midway Pizza image

PIZZA

Midway Pizza

4725 Freret St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (640 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
More about Midway Pizza
Mid City Pizza image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mid City Pizza

4400 Banks St., New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (1088 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$8.50
Battered, breaded & deep-fried pieces of mozzarella cheese served with a side of marinara OR choice of sauce.
More about Mid City Pizza
Item pic

 

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Uptown

4141 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
More about New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Uptown
Item pic

 

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - East NO

12000 E I-10 Service Road, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
More about New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - East NO

