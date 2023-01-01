Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve mussels

Pomelo image

 

Pomelo

4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mussel Tom Yum$19.00
More about Pomelo
Bacchanal Wine image

 

Bacchanal Wine

600 Poland Avenue, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mussels$18.00
Icy Blues, smoked onion, mixed soft herbs, saffron, crostini
Allergens: shellfish, allium, egg, gluten, and dairy
More about Bacchanal Wine
Item pic

 

SukhoThai - Magazine - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.

4519 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Herbal Mussels$9.95
Mussels steamed over crushed lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves and sweet basil, served with traditional Thai seafood dipping sauce of fresh garlic, lime, cilantro, and Thai chilies.
More about SukhoThai - Magazine - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.
Copper Vine image

 

Copper Vine

1009 Poydras Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.6 (1645 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blue Mussels & Herbsaint$24.00
More about Copper Vine
Item pic

 

SukhoThai - Marigny

2200 Royal St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Herbal Mussels$9.95
Mussels steamed over crushed lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves and sweet basil, served with traditional Thai seafood dipping sauce of fresh garlic, lime, cilantro, and Thai chilies.
More about SukhoThai - Marigny
Banner pic

 

Bayou Beer & Wine Garden -

326 North Norman C. Francis Parkway, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mussels & Fries$18.00
coconut curry sauce, ginger, lemongrass, thai basil
More about Bayou Beer & Wine Garden -

