Mussels in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve mussels
Bacchanal Wine
600 Poland Avenue, New Orleans
|Mussels
|$18.00
Icy Blues, smoked onion, mixed soft herbs, saffron, crostini
Allergens: shellfish, allium, egg, gluten, and dairy
SukhoThai - Magazine - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.
4519 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Herbal Mussels
|$9.95
Mussels steamed over crushed lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves and sweet basil, served with traditional Thai seafood dipping sauce of fresh garlic, lime, cilantro, and Thai chilies.
SukhoThai - Marigny
2200 Royal St, New Orleans
|Herbal Mussels
|$9.95
