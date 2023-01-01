Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in New Orleans

Go
New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve noodle soup

Consumer pic

 

Marjie's Grill

320 S. Broad St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smokey Veal Noodle Soup$18.00
a bowl of love; tender tongue & brisket with shaved raw shoulder roast of grassfed Louisiana beef in a rich anise-scented broth; served with black pepper Bucatini, herbs, chili & lime on the side
More about Marjie's Grill
Item pic

 

Pomelo

4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chef Special: Beef Short Rib Noodle Soup$25.00
beef lovers and pho lovers cannot miss our “Pomelo Beef Rib Noodles.” slow cooked until the beef gets tender. served with rice noodles, Thai kale, tendon, fried garlic and basil. Such a delicate flavor. Get it while it's here!
More about Pomelo
Item pic

 

SukhoThai - Magazine

4519 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tom Yum Noodle Soup Lunch$0.00
Thin egg noodles and shrimp or seafood combination in a creamy hot and sour lemongrass soup with mushrooms, tomato, cilantro, and fresh Thai herbs.
Sukiyaki Noodle Soup$0.00
Glass noodle stew with Chinese broccoli, Napa cabbage, celery, carrot, onion, button mushroom, scallion, and egg, served with a sauce of chili paste, pickled garlic, sesame seed and cilantro.
Old Siam Duck Noodle Soup$15.95
Egg noodles, anise-cinnamon marinated duck breast in a light broth w/ Chinese broccoli & celery, fried garlic & green onion.
More about SukhoThai - Magazine
Butcher image

 

Butcher

930 Tchoupitoulas St B, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Noodle Soup$8.00
With turnips, carrots, celery & crushed red pepper.
Chicken Noodle Soup$8.00
More about Butcher
Khao Soi Noodle Soup image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Budsi's Authentic Thai

1760 N Rampart Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Noodles Soup Pork Dumpling$10.00
Khao Soi Noodle Soup$14.00
A classic Chiang Mai specialty topped with crispy fried noodles, pickled mustard greens, and homemade chili oil.
More about Budsi's Authentic Thai
Item pic

 

SukhoThai - Marigny

2200 Royal St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Old Siam Duck Noodle Soup$15.95
Egg noodles, anise-cinnamon marinated duck breast in a light broth w/ Chinese broccoli & celery, fried garlic & green
onion.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup Lunch$0.00
Sukiyaki Noodle Soup$0.00
Glass noodle stew with Chinese broccoli, Napa cabbage, celery, carrot, onion, button mushroom, scallion, and egg, served with a sauce of chili paste, pickled garlic, sesame seed and cilantro.
More about SukhoThai - Marigny

Browse other tasty dishes in New Orleans

Chili

Lasagna

Beef Short Ribs

Cheese Pizza

Flan

Chicken Salad

Arugula Salad

Chicken Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New Orleans to explore

Warehouse District

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Central Business District

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Mid-City

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Lower Garden District

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Marigny

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Riverside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Irish Channel

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Freret

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near New Orleans to explore

Metairie

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (935 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston