Noodle soup in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve noodle soup
Marjie's Grill
320 S. Broad St., New Orleans
|Smokey Veal Noodle Soup
|$18.00
a bowl of love; tender tongue & brisket with shaved raw shoulder roast of grassfed Louisiana beef in a rich anise-scented broth; served with black pepper Bucatini, herbs, chili & lime on the side
Pomelo
4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Chef Special: Beef Short Rib Noodle Soup
|$25.00
beef lovers and pho lovers cannot miss our “Pomelo Beef Rib Noodles.” slow cooked until the beef gets tender. served with rice noodles, Thai kale, tendon, fried garlic and basil. Such a delicate flavor. Get it while it's here!
SukhoThai - Magazine
4519 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup Lunch
|$0.00
Thin egg noodles and shrimp or seafood combination in a creamy hot and sour lemongrass soup with mushrooms, tomato, cilantro, and fresh Thai herbs.
|Sukiyaki Noodle Soup
|$0.00
Glass noodle stew with Chinese broccoli, Napa cabbage, celery, carrot, onion, button mushroom, scallion, and egg, served with a sauce of chili paste, pickled garlic, sesame seed and cilantro.
|Old Siam Duck Noodle Soup
|$15.95
Egg noodles, anise-cinnamon marinated duck breast in a light broth w/ Chinese broccoli & celery, fried garlic & green onion.
Butcher
930 Tchoupitoulas St B, New Orleans
|Turkey Noodle Soup
|$8.00
With turnips, carrots, celery & crushed red pepper.
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$8.00
SOUPS • NOODLES
Budsi's Authentic Thai
1760 N Rampart Street, New Orleans
|Noodles Soup Pork Dumpling
|$10.00
|Khao Soi Noodle Soup
|$14.00
A classic Chiang Mai specialty topped with crispy fried noodles, pickled mustard greens, and homemade chili oil.
SukhoThai - Marigny
2200 Royal St, New Orleans
|Old Siam Duck Noodle Soup
|$15.95
Egg noodles, anise-cinnamon marinated duck breast in a light broth w/ Chinese broccoli & celery, fried garlic & green
onion.
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup Lunch
|$0.00
|Sukiyaki Noodle Soup
|$0.00
Glass noodle stew with Chinese broccoli, Napa cabbage, celery, carrot, onion, button mushroom, scallion, and egg, served with a sauce of chili paste, pickled garlic, sesame seed and cilantro.