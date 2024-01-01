Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in New Orleans

Go
New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve pad thai

Item pic

 

Good Catch | Thai Urban Bistro

828 Gravier Street, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pad Thai lunch special$14.00
popular street noodle dish of rice noodles, bean sprouts, chives, peanuts, and dry chili, served with a spring roll
More about Good Catch | Thai Urban Bistro
Pad Thai Noodles image

 

SukhoThai - Magazine - NEW ADDRESS: 3701 MAGAZINE - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.

3701 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pad Thai Noodles$13.95
Thin rice noodles pan-fried in a tamarind sauce with meat of choice, bean sprouts, green onion and egg. Garnished with peanuts, fresh bean sprouts, green onion, and lime.
Vegan Pad Thai$13.95
Thin rice noodles pan-fried in a tamarind sauce with broccoli, cabbage, carrot, zucchini, bean sprouts, peanuts, and scallion. Garnished with sprouts, peanuts, green onions, and lime. Add tofu for an additional price.
More about SukhoThai - Magazine - NEW ADDRESS: 3701 MAGAZINE - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.
Budsi's Royal Pad Thai image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Budsi's Authentic Thai

1760 N Rampart Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Budsi's Royal Pad Thai$14.00
Budsi puts her own spin on this familiar dish, infusing it with flavors of Thailand’s Issan region. Served with shrimp, dried shrimp, tofu, onions and topped with bean sprouts and garlic chives. Crushed roasted peanuts, a wedge of lime, and crushed red peppers are served on the side.
More about Budsi's Authentic Thai
Item pic

 

Dahla - 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10

611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pad Thai$15.00
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanuts
More about Dahla - 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10
SukhoThai New Orleans image

 

SukhoThai - Marigny

2200 Royal St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pad Thai$13.95
Vegan Pad Thai$13.95
More about SukhoThai - Marigny

Map

Map

