Pad thai in New Orleans

Good Catch | Thai Urban Bistro
828 Gravier Street, NEW ORLEANS
|Pad Thai lunch special
|$14.00
popular street noodle dish of rice noodles, bean sprouts, chives, peanuts, and dry chili, served with a spring roll
SukhoThai - Magazine - NEW ADDRESS: 3701 MAGAZINE - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.
3701 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Pad Thai Noodles
|$13.95
Thin rice noodles pan-fried in a tamarind sauce with meat of choice, bean sprouts, green onion and egg. Garnished with peanuts, fresh bean sprouts, green onion, and lime.
|Vegan Pad Thai
|$13.95
Thin rice noodles pan-fried in a tamarind sauce with broccoli, cabbage, carrot, zucchini, bean sprouts, peanuts, and scallion. Garnished with sprouts, peanuts, green onions, and lime. Add tofu for an additional price.
SOUPS • NOODLES
Budsi's Authentic Thai
1760 N Rampart Street, New Orleans
|Budsi's Royal Pad Thai
|$14.00
Budsi puts her own spin on this familiar dish, infusing it with flavors of Thailand’s Issan region. Served with shrimp, dried shrimp, tofu, onions and topped with bean sprouts and garlic chives. Crushed roasted peanuts, a wedge of lime, and crushed red peppers are served on the side.
Dahla - 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10
611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10, NEW ORLEANS
|Pad Thai
|$15.00
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanuts