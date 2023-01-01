Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Papaya salad in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve papaya salad

Pomelo image

 

Pomelo

4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Papaya Salad$16.00
More about Pomelo
Item pic

 

SukhoThai - Magazine - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.

4519 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Papaya Salad$11.95
Shredded green papaya and carrots, long beans, cherry tomatoes, roasted peanuts tossed in lime juice, palm sugar,
and Thai chilies.
Laotian Style Green Papaya Salad$12.95
Laotian style with field crab and fermented fish.
Green Papaya Salad (GF)$11.95
Shredded green papaya and carrots, long beans, cherry tomatoes and roasted peanuts tossed in a tasty mix of lime juice, palm sugar, and Thai chilies.
More about SukhoThai - Magazine - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.
Budsi's Authentic Thai image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Budsi's Authentic Thai

1760 N Rampart Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Somtam Papaya Salad Set Upcountry$14.00
Spicy papaya salad served with sticky rice and grilled pork shoulder. Served upcountry style—an adventurous option w/ fermented fish sauce and crab in brine crushed with a mortar and pestle.
Somtam Papaya Salad Set Bangkok$14.00
Spicy papaya salad served with grilled pork and sticky rice. Topped with dried shrimp and peanuts.
More about Budsi's Authentic Thai
Banner pic

 

Dahla - 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10

611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Papaya Salad$13.00
Green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, peanuts
More about Dahla - 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10
Item pic

 

SukhoThai - Marigny

2200 Royal St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Green Papaya Salad (Som Tum)$11.95
Shredded green papaya and carrots, long beans, cherry tomatoes and roasted peanuts tossed in a tasty mix of lime juice, palm sugar, and Thai chilies.
Vegan Papaya Salad$11.95
Shredded green papaya and carrots, long beans, cherry tomatoes, roasted peanuts tossed in lime juice, palm sugar, and Thai chilies.
Laotion Papaya Salad$12.95
More about SukhoThai - Marigny

