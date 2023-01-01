Papaya salad in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve papaya salad
More about SukhoThai - Magazine - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.
SukhoThai - Magazine - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.
4519 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Vegan Papaya Salad
|$11.95
Shredded green papaya and carrots, long beans, cherry tomatoes, roasted peanuts tossed in lime juice, palm sugar,
and Thai chilies.
|Laotian Style Green Papaya Salad
|$12.95
Laotian style with field crab and fermented fish.
|Green Papaya Salad (GF)
|$11.95
Shredded green papaya and carrots, long beans, cherry tomatoes and roasted peanuts tossed in a tasty mix of lime juice, palm sugar, and Thai chilies.
More about Budsi's Authentic Thai
SOUPS • NOODLES
Budsi's Authentic Thai
1760 N Rampart Street, New Orleans
|Somtam Papaya Salad Set Upcountry
|$14.00
Spicy papaya salad served with sticky rice and grilled pork shoulder. Served upcountry style—an adventurous option w/ fermented fish sauce and crab in brine crushed with a mortar and pestle.
|Somtam Papaya Salad Set Bangkok
|$14.00
Spicy papaya salad served with grilled pork and sticky rice. Topped with dried shrimp and peanuts.
More about Dahla - 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10
Dahla - 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10
611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10, NEW ORLEANS
|Papaya Salad
|$13.00
Green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, peanuts
More about SukhoThai - Marigny
SukhoThai - Marigny
2200 Royal St, New Orleans
|Green Papaya Salad (Som Tum)
|$11.95
Shredded green papaya and carrots, long beans, cherry tomatoes and roasted peanuts tossed in a tasty mix of lime juice, palm sugar, and Thai chilies.
|Vegan Papaya Salad
|$11.95
Shredded green papaya and carrots, long beans, cherry tomatoes, roasted peanuts tossed in lime juice, palm sugar, and Thai chilies.
|Laotion Papaya Salad
|$12.95