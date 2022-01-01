Po boy in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve po boy
Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood
3454 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Kid's Turkey & Cheese Po-boy
|$6.95
|Kid's Ham & Cheese Po-boy
|$6.95
|Kid's Hamburger Po-boy
|$7.95
SEAFOOD
Acme Oyster House
724 Iberville St, New Orleans
|Fried Shrimp Po-boy
|$11.99
Daisy Dukes Cafe
308 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans
|Fried Shrimp Po-Boy
|$16.50
The Napoleon House
500 Chartress street, New Orleans
|Fried Shrimp Po-Boy
|$13.00
Daisy Maes Poydras
920 Poydras St, New Orleans
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$16.99
Dressed w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickle and onions. Mayo and mustard on side. Add fries, onion rings or potato salad for $3
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL
Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering
4323 Bienville St, New Orleans
|Oyster Po-boy
|$15.00
6 inch on toasted french bread dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
|Shrimp Po-Boy
|$11.00
6 inch on toasted french bread dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
|Hot Sausage Po-boy
|$8.00
6 inch on toasted french bread dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
SEAFOOD
Seafood Sally's
8400 Oak Street, New Orleans
|Hot Honey Shrimp Po Boy
|$18.00
cornmeal fried Gulf shrimp tossed in Tabasco honey with sambal mayo, red onions, herbs & chilis
|C.E.O. Style Oyster Po-Boy
|$20.00
crispy fried Area 3's on a Dong Phuong roll with horsey mayo, lots of pickles & lettuce
(highly recommend adding Tabasco sauce to your liking!)
Shimmy Shack - Harahan
1855 Dock street, Harahan
|Stuffed BBQ Shrimp Po' Boy
|$13.95
Rosedale
801 Rosedale Drive, New Orleans
|Cochon de Lait Po-Boy To-Go
|$13.50
Creolaise (Creole Mustard Mayonnaise) Vinegar Cole Slaw, Pickle
Cooter Browns Tavern & Oyster Bar
509 South Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans
|Catfish Po-Boy
|$13.50
Single Filet of Catfish fried golden brown served on Leidenheimer's French Bread dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo
|Shrimp Po-Boy
|$16.75
Fried or Grilled Shrimp served on Leidenheimer's French Bread dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
The Blue Crab Restaurant & Oyster Bar
7900 Lakeshore Dr, New Orleans
|Roastbeef Po-boy
|$12.95
Hooks Catching & Frying
2100 St Bernard Ave., New Orleans
|Cheese Burger PO'' BOY
|$12.99
|HOT SAUSAGE PO"BOY
|$11.99