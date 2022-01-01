Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve po boy

Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood image

 

Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood

3454 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Turkey & Cheese Po-boy$6.95
Kid's Ham & Cheese Po-boy$6.95
Kid's Hamburger Po-boy$7.95
More about Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood
Acme Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Acme Oyster House

724 Iberville St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (21890 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Shrimp Po-boy$11.99
More about Acme Oyster House
Daisy Dukes Cafe image

 

Daisy Dukes Cafe

308 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Po-Boy$16.50
More about Daisy Dukes Cafe
Fried Shrimp Po-Boy image

 

The Napoleon House

500 Chartress street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Po-Boy$13.00
More about The Napoleon House
Item pic

 

Daisy Maes Poydras

920 Poydras St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Po'Boy$16.99
Dressed w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickle and onions. Mayo and mustard on side. Add fries, onion rings or potato salad for $3
More about Daisy Maes Poydras
Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL

Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering

4323 Bienville St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (1236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Oyster Po-boy$15.00
6 inch on toasted french bread dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
Shrimp Po-Boy$11.00
6 inch on toasted french bread dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
Hot Sausage Po-boy$8.00
6 inch on toasted french bread dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
More about Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering
Seafood Sally's image

SEAFOOD

Seafood Sally's

8400 Oak Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Honey Shrimp Po Boy$18.00
cornmeal fried Gulf shrimp tossed in Tabasco honey with sambal mayo, red onions, herbs & chilis
C.E.O. Style Oyster Po-Boy$20.00
crispy fried Area 3's on a Dong Phuong roll with horsey mayo, lots of pickles & lettuce
(highly recommend adding Tabasco sauce to your liking!)
More about Seafood Sally's
Shimmy Shack - Harahan image

 

Shimmy Shack - Harahan

1855 Dock street, Harahan

No reviews yet
Stuffed BBQ Shrimp Po' Boy$13.95
More about Shimmy Shack - Harahan
Rosedale image

 

Rosedale

801 Rosedale Drive, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cochon de Lait Po-Boy To-Go$13.50
Creolaise (Creole Mustard Mayonnaise) Vinegar Cole Slaw, Pickle
More about Rosedale
Shrimp Po-Boy image

 

Cooter Browns Tavern & Oyster Bar

509 South Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Catfish Po-Boy$13.50
Single Filet of Catfish fried golden brown served on Leidenheimer's French Bread dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo
Shrimp Po-Boy$16.75
Fried or Grilled Shrimp served on Leidenheimer's French Bread dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo
More about Cooter Browns Tavern & Oyster Bar
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

The Blue Crab Restaurant & Oyster Bar

7900 Lakeshore Dr, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1101 reviews)
Roastbeef Po-boy$12.95
More about The Blue Crab Restaurant & Oyster Bar
Hooks Catching & Frying image

 

Hooks Catching & Frying

2100 St Bernard Ave., New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Burger PO'' BOY$12.99
HOT SAUSAGE PO"BOY$11.99
More about Hooks Catching & Frying

