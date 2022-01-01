Pork belly in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve pork belly
More about Mahony's Po-Boy's and Seafood - Uptown
Mahony's Po-Boy's and Seafood - Uptown
3454 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Crispy Sweet Tea Pork Belly & Watermelon
|$14.95
Fried crispy and set with fresh watermelon, arugula, mint, feta cheese, pickled onions, pork cracklin’ crumbs and drizzled with Tabasco Pepper Jelly Vinaigrette
More about Union Ramen Bar
Union Ramen Bar
1837 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Watermelon Pork Belly Salad
|$13.00
fresh watermelon, charred tomatoes, tarragon, cilantro, watermelon chili gastrique, lemon vinaigrette, cracklins (contains: soy)
More about MOPHO Mid-City
PHO
MOPHO Mid-City
514 City Park Ave, New Orleans
|Glazed Pork Belly Bowl
|$16.50
Crispy Glazed Pork Belly, Burmese Curried Shoulder, Spiced Peanut,
Cracklin', served over your choice of Chilled Vermicelli Noodles or Warm Coconut Rice, garnished with herbs, jalapenos, pickled vegetables, cucumbers and crushed peanuts.
|Pork Belly Spring Rolls
|$14.50
More about Butcher
Butcher
930 Tchoupitoulas St B, New Orleans
|*Pork Belly Sandwich
|$11.00
Grilled pork belly topped w/ mint, cucumbers, & chili lime aioli. Served on toasted white bread.
More about Galaxie Restaurant
Galaxie Restaurant
3060 ST. CLAUDE AVENUE, NEW ORLEANS
|Torta Special : Pork Belly
|$14.00
More about Banh Mi Boys - 3244 Magazine Street
Banh Mi Boys - 3244 Magazine Street
3244 magazine, New Orleans
|Pork Belly BM
|$13.00
Pork belly braised in a Hoisin-Rosemary based sauce
More about La Petite Grocery
FRENCH FRIES
La Petite Grocery
4238 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Crispy Pork Belly
|$16.00
kimchi, fish sauce caramel & pickled vegetables