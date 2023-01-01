Pork chops in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve pork chops
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
East of Italy - New Orleans
6600 Franklin Ave, New Orleans
|Pork Chop
|$17.00
Butcher
930 Tchoupitoulas St B, New Orleans
|Fried Pork Chop & Red Beans
|$18.00
Our Monday blue plate special. Crispy & tender fried pork chop on a bed of red beans & white rice.
Copper Vine
1009 Poydras Street, New Orleans
|Center Cut Pork Chop
|$29.00
stone ground grits, mustard greens, grilled grapes, whole grain mustard, apple cider glaze
TACOS
NOLA Caye
898 Baronne Street, New Orleans
|Pork Chop NO GLAZE
|$25.00
|Double-Cut Pork Chop
|$29.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Jimmy J's Cafe
115 Chartres St, New Orleans
|Pork Chop Eggs Benedict
|$13.00
|Breakfast Pork Chops
|$12.00
|(S) Pork Chop
|$4.00
Avenue Pub - 1732 Saint Charles Avenue
1732 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans
|Red Beans and Rice w/ Pork Chops
|$15.00
Red beans & rice w/ grilled pork chops. Your Monday tradition.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
MORROW'S -
2438 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans
|PORK CHOPS W/ 2 SIDES
|$10.00
Option of fried or grilled pork chops, served with 2 sides
ROSEDALE
801 Rosedale Drive, New Orleans
|(DINNER ONLY)Grilled Pork Chop w/ Mustard Sauce, Brussel Sprouts & Mashed Potatoes
|$24.00
Gabrielle Restaurant
2441 Orleans Ave, New Orleans
|Mojo Marinated Double Cut Pork Chop
|$35.00
jack cheese stuffed pepper, root beer glazed apples, smashed potatoes and house vegetables