Pork chops in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve pork chops

East of Italy image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

East of Italy - New Orleans

6600 Franklin Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (348 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Chop$17.00
More about East of Italy - New Orleans
Item pic

 

Butcher

930 Tchoupitoulas St B, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Pork Chop & Red Beans$18.00
Our Monday blue plate special. Crispy & tender fried pork chop on a bed of red beans & white rice.
More about Butcher
Item pic

 

Copper Vine

1009 Poydras Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.6 (1645 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Center Cut Pork Chop$29.00
stone ground grits, mustard greens, grilled grapes, whole grain mustard, apple cider glaze
More about Copper Vine
NOLA Caye image

TACOS

NOLA Caye

898 Baronne Street, New Orleans

Avg 5 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Chop NO GLAZE$25.00
Double-Cut Pork Chop$29.00
More about NOLA Caye
Jimmy J's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Jimmy J's Cafe

115 Chartres St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (4456 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chop Eggs Benedict$13.00
Breakfast Pork Chops$12.00
(S) Pork Chop$4.00
More about Jimmy J's Cafe
Item pic

 

Avenue Pub - 1732 Saint Charles Avenue

1732 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Red Beans and Rice w/ Pork Chops$15.00
Red beans & rice w/ grilled pork chops. Your Monday tradition.
More about Avenue Pub - 1732 Saint Charles Avenue
Morrow's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

MORROW'S -

2438 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (2561 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PORK CHOPS W/ 2 SIDES$10.00
Option of fried or grilled pork chops, served with 2 sides
More about MORROW'S -
Rosedale image

 

ROSEDALE

801 Rosedale Drive, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
(DINNER ONLY)Grilled Pork Chop w/ Mustard Sauce, Brussel Sprouts & Mashed Potatoes$24.00
More about ROSEDALE
Gabrielle Restaurant image

 

Gabrielle Restaurant

2441 Orleans Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.8 (647 reviews)
Takeout
Mojo Marinated Double Cut Pork Chop$35.00
jack cheese stuffed pepper, root beer glazed apples, smashed potatoes and house vegetables
More about Gabrielle Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Eedo's - 11831 I-10 Service Rd

11831 I-10 Service Rd, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Chop$6.00
Pork Chop Plate$15.00
More about Eedo's - 11831 I-10 Service Rd

