Pork tenderloin in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve pork tenderloin

The Commissary - Market

634 Orange Street, Suite C, New Orleans

Herb Marinated Pork Tenderloin$35.00
Fresh local heritage breed pork tenderloin trussed and herb marinated. 1.5lb average weight. Comes ready to be cooked.
More about The Commissary - Market
The Commissary - Kitchen

634 Orange Street, Suite A, New Orleans

Weekly Hot Dinner - Pork Tenderloin + Roasted Farm Vegetables and Hoppin' John$48.00
AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP 3pm-6pm!
Comes hot and ready to eat. One whole local herb marinated and seared pork tenderloin with roasted carrots, brussels sprouts, and Marsh Hen Mill black eyed pea hoppin' John. Feeds 4 people.
More about The Commissary - Kitchen

