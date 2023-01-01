Pork tenderloin in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve pork tenderloin
More about The Commissary - Market
The Commissary - Market
634 Orange Street, Suite C, New Orleans
|Herb Marinated Pork Tenderloin
|$35.00
Fresh local heritage breed pork tenderloin trussed and herb marinated. 1.5lb average weight. Comes ready to be cooked.
More about The Commissary - Kitchen
The Commissary - Kitchen
634 Orange Street, Suite A, New Orleans
|Weekly Hot Dinner - Pork Tenderloin + Roasted Farm Vegetables and Hoppin' John
|$48.00
AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP 3pm-6pm!
Comes hot and ready to eat. One whole local herb marinated and seared pork tenderloin with roasted carrots, brussels sprouts, and Marsh Hen Mill black eyed pea hoppin' John. Feeds 4 people.