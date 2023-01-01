Pulled pork sandwiches in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS
Blue Oak BBQ
900 N Carrollton St, New Orleans
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
Pulled pork, slaw, onions, pickles, & house bbq sauce served on a bun.
Devil Moon BBQ
1100 Girod Street, New Orleans
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.00
Smoked and shredded pulled pork seasoned in our house vinegar bbq sauce and served on a potato roll with coleslaw & bbq sauce. Served with your choice of side.