Pulled pork sandwiches in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS

Blue Oak BBQ

900 N Carrollton St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Pulled pork, slaw, onions, pickles, & house bbq sauce served on a bun.
More about Blue Oak BBQ
Devil Moon BBQ

1100 Girod Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Smoked and shredded pulled pork seasoned in our house vinegar bbq sauce and served on a potato roll with coleslaw & bbq sauce. Served with your choice of side.
More about Devil Moon BBQ
Brewery Saint X

1188 Girod Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Coleslaw, Pickles & Housemade BBQ Sauce on Brioche
More about Brewery Saint X

