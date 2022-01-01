Quesadillas in New Orleans

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Otra Vez

1001 Julia St, New Orleans

Avg 4 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Mushroom Quesadilla$13.00
Roasted shiitake mushroom quesadilla, serrano chili, Oaxaca cheese.
More about Otra Vez
Item pic

 

Barracuda

446 Pelican Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mushroom Quesadilla$5.00
grilled mushrooms and melty chihuahua cheese on a toasty fresh tortilla
Quesadilla$3.75
melty chihuahua cheese + toasty fresh tortilla
Pork Quesadilla$5.00
red Chile pork + melty chihuahua cheese + toasty fresh tortilla
More about Barracuda
Cheese Quesadilla image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

701 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

Avg 3.7 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Quesadilla$9.95
Grilled 12" flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and Lucy's own Rock-a-mole!
More about Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant
Item pic

 

Cuñada

833 Conti St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla Pequeña$6.00
Chihuahua cheese ; topped with cilantro + served w/side garnishes
Quesadilla$14.00
your choice of protein filling + Chihuahua cheese ; topped with cilantro + served w/side garnishes
More about Cuñada
Item pic

 

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

4041 Magazine St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$7.75
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado
Pork Quesadilla$8.25
Braised pork shoulder, rubbed with garlic, chile de arbol, finished with Coca-Cola® glaze
Shrimp Quesadilla$9.25
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria image

 

The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria

3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Chorizo Quesadilla$15.95
Roasted shrimp, chorizo sausage, chili garlic aioli, jack
cheese, and a chipotle sauce
More about The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria
Betty’s Bar & Bistro image

GRILL

Betty’s Bar & Bistro

700 Burgundy St, New Orleans

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$11.25
made with grilled onions and peppers served with sour cream and chunky salsa
Cheese Quesadilla$9.25
made with grilled onions and peppers served with sour cream and chunky salsa
Pulled Pork Quesadilla$11.25
made with grilled onions and peppers served with sour cream and chunky salsa
More about Betty’s Bar & Bistro
Item pic

TACOS

Barracuda

3984 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Quesadilla$5.00
red chile pork and melty chihuahua cheese on a toasty fresh tortilla
Chicken Quesadilla$5.00
grilled chicken in adobo and melty chihuahua cheese on a toasty fresh tortilla
Farmer Quesadilla$5.00
grilled sweet potatoes and melty chihuahua cheese on a toasty fresh tortilla
More about Barracuda
Consumer pic

 

Galaxie

3060 ST. CLAUDE AVENUE, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Barbacoa Quesadilla$10.00
House-smoked Angus beef brisket, Chihuahua cheese and pickled onions on a stone ground corn tortilla.
Al Pastor Quesadilla$11.00
Spit-roasted adobo pork shoulder, Chihuahua, pineapple, cilantro, salsas verde & rojo on a stone ground corn tortilla.
More about Galaxie
Espiritu image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Espiritu

520 Capdeville St, New Orleans

Avg 4.9 (40 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$10.00
Sinoloan style quesadilla with queso fresco and served with guacamole, pico, and sour cream on the side. Option to add adobe marinated chicken
More about Espiritu
Item pic

 

Johnny Sánchez

930 Poydras St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1793 reviews)
Takeout
Plain Quesadilla$8.00
queso oaxaca folded in a flour tortilla
Quesadilla$10.00
rajas, salsa verde, cotija crust
More about Johnny Sánchez
Item pic

 

Del Fuego

4518 Magazine St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Whole Pot Hole Quesadilla$16.25
Grilled flour tortilla folded w/ chicken tinga, spinach, local grilled veggies, pickled onion, jalapeños & salsa Mexicana. Served w/ beans & rice, sour cream, guacamole & salsa fresca
Quesadilla$8.25
12" Tortilla grilled & folded w/ melted cheese. Add your choice of protein. Served w/ a side of beans & rice, guacamole, crema & salsa fresca.
Kids Quesadilla$7.25
Choose your protein & drink. Served w/ refried beans & rice.
More about Del Fuego
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

El Pavo Real

4401 South Broad Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab and Avocado quesadilla$15.00
fresh lump and claw crabmeat with ripe avocado and cheese served with a side salad
Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
Served with fresh lettuce, pico and crema on the side. Options to add protein.
Chicken Quesadilla$6.00
crema on side
More about El Pavo Real
NOLA Caye image

TACOS

NOLA Caye

898 Baronne Street, New Orleans

Avg 5 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KID Quesadilla$10.00
More about NOLA Caye
Item pic

 

Port Orleans Brewing Co.

4124 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

Avg 4.8 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Quesadilla$13.00
pineapple soy marinated flank steak, jack cheese
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
chipotle chicken, jack cheese
Shrimp Quesadilla$9.00
blackened shrimp, jack cheese
More about Port Orleans Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

Acorn Cafe

15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHEESE QUESADILLA TRAY$25.00
serves 10 with pico de gallo for dipping
CHICKEN QUESADILLA TRAY$35.00
serves 10 with pico de gallo for dipping
More about Acorn Cafe

