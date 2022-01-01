Quesadillas in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve quesadillas
Otra Vez
1001 Julia St, New Orleans
|Roasted Mushroom Quesadilla
|$13.00
Roasted shiitake mushroom quesadilla, serrano chili, Oaxaca cheese.
Barracuda
446 Pelican Ave, New Orleans
|Mushroom Quesadilla
|$5.00
grilled mushrooms and melty chihuahua cheese on a toasty fresh tortilla
|Quesadilla
|$3.75
melty chihuahua cheese + toasty fresh tortilla
|Pork Quesadilla
|$5.00
red Chile pork + melty chihuahua cheese + toasty fresh tortilla
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant
701 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.95
Grilled 12" flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and Lucy's own Rock-a-mole!
Cuñada
833 Conti St, New Orleans
|Quesadilla Pequeña
|$6.00
Chihuahua cheese ; topped with cilantro + served w/side garnishes
|Quesadilla
|$14.00
your choice of protein filling + Chihuahua cheese ; topped with cilantro + served w/side garnishes
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
4041 Magazine St., New Orleans
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$7.75
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado
|Pork Quesadilla
|$8.25
Braised pork shoulder, rubbed with garlic, chile de arbol, finished with Coca-Cola® glaze
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$9.25
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria
3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Shrimp & Chorizo Quesadilla
|$15.95
Roasted shrimp, chorizo sausage, chili garlic aioli, jack
cheese, and a chipotle sauce
GRILL
Betty’s Bar & Bistro
700 Burgundy St, New Orleans
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.25
made with grilled onions and peppers served with sour cream and chunky salsa
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.25
made with grilled onions and peppers served with sour cream and chunky salsa
|Pulled Pork Quesadilla
|$11.25
made with grilled onions and peppers served with sour cream and chunky salsa
Galaxie
3060 ST. CLAUDE AVENUE, NEW ORLEANS
|Barbacoa Quesadilla
|$10.00
House-smoked Angus beef brisket, Chihuahua cheese and pickled onions on a stone ground corn tortilla.
|Al Pastor Quesadilla
|$11.00
Spit-roasted adobo pork shoulder, Chihuahua, pineapple, cilantro, salsas verde & rojo on a stone ground corn tortilla.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Espiritu
520 Capdeville St, New Orleans
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Sinoloan style quesadilla with queso fresco and served with guacamole, pico, and sour cream on the side. Option to add adobe marinated chicken
Johnny Sánchez
930 Poydras St, New Orleans
|Plain Quesadilla
|$8.00
queso oaxaca folded in a flour tortilla
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
rajas, salsa verde, cotija crust
Del Fuego
4518 Magazine St., New Orleans
|The Whole Pot Hole Quesadilla
|$16.25
Grilled flour tortilla folded w/ chicken tinga, spinach, local grilled veggies, pickled onion, jalapeños & salsa Mexicana. Served w/ beans & rice, sour cream, guacamole & salsa fresca
|Quesadilla
|$8.25
12" Tortilla grilled & folded w/ melted cheese. Add your choice of protein. Served w/ a side of beans & rice, guacamole, crema & salsa fresca.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$7.25
Choose your protein & drink. Served w/ refried beans & rice.
SANDWICHES
El Pavo Real
4401 South Broad Street, New Orleans
|Crab and Avocado quesadilla
|$15.00
fresh lump and claw crabmeat with ripe avocado and cheese served with a side salad
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.00
Served with fresh lettuce, pico and crema on the side. Options to add protein.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.00
crema on side
Port Orleans Brewing Co.
4124 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
|Steak Quesadilla
|$13.00
pineapple soy marinated flank steak, jack cheese
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
chipotle chicken, jack cheese
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$9.00
blackened shrimp, jack cheese