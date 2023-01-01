Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salad rolls in
New Orleans
/
New Orleans
/
Salad Rolls
New Orleans restaurants that serve salad rolls
Dahla - 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10
611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10, NEW ORLEANS
No reviews yet
Salad Roll
$12.00
Crab stick, carrots, cucumber, green lettuce
More about Dahla - 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10
The Commissary - Kitchen
634 Orange Street, Suite A, New Orleans
No reviews yet
Shrimp Salad Roll
$12.00
More about The Commissary - Kitchen
