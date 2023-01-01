Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad rolls in New Orleans

Go
New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve salad rolls

Banner pic

 

Dahla - 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10

611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salad Roll$12.00
Crab stick, carrots, cucumber, green lettuce
More about Dahla - 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10
Main pic

 

The Commissary - Kitchen

634 Orange Street, Suite A, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Salad Roll$12.00
More about The Commissary - Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in New Orleans

Gyro Wraps

Super Burritos

Hash Browns

Brisket

Waffles

Burritos

Chocolate Mousse

Sweet Corn

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New Orleans to explore

Central Business District

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Mid-City

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Lower Garden District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Marigny

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Riverside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Irish Channel

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Freret

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near New Orleans to explore

Metairie

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (163 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (450 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (236 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (149 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (979 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston