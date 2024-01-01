Shrimp fajitas in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
More about Juan’s Flying Burrito - Uptown
Juan’s Flying Burrito - Uptown
8140 Oak St, New Orleans
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$17.25
All Fajitas come with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tortillas, Salsa La Fonda
More about Juan’s Flying Burrito - LGD
Juan’s Flying Burrito - LGD
2018 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$17.25
All Fajitas come with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tortillas, Salsa La Fonda