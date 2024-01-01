Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Juan’s Flying Burrito - Uptown

8140 Oak St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fajitas$17.25
All Fajitas come with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tortillas, Salsa La Fonda
More about Juan’s Flying Burrito - Uptown
Juan’s Flying Burrito - LGD

2018 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fajitas$17.25
All Fajitas come with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tortillas, Salsa La Fonda
More about Juan’s Flying Burrito - LGD
Johnny Sánchez

930 Poydras St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1793 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Fajitas$32.00
served over poblanos and onions with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, queso, jalapenos, and warm flour tortillas. Served with mexican rice and black beans.
More about Johnny Sánchez

