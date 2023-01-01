Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Item pic

PHO

MOPHO Mid-City

514 City Park Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1316 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popcorn Shrimp Spring Rolls$12.50
More about MOPHO Mid-City
The Napoleon House image

 

Napoleon House - 500 Chartres st.

500 Chartress street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chefs Special$12.50
More about Napoleon House - 500 Chartres st.
Item pic

 

Banh Mi Boys - 3244 Magazine Street

3244 magazine, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Pork Roll$7.00
Two pieces. Includes cilantro, lettuce, and vermicelli. Wrapped in rice paper.
Shrimp Spring Roll$6.00
Two pieces of boiled shrimp. Includes cilantro, avocado, Thai basil, lettuce, cucumber, and vermicelli noodles. Wrapped in rice paper.
More about Banh Mi Boys - 3244 Magazine Street
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Picnic Provisions & Whiskey

741 State Street, New Orleans

Avg 3.9 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mr. Shrimp Roll$16.00
Mr. Shrimp504's gulf shrimp, chili crisp miso mayo, mango, jalapeno, celery, & lemon zest. Served on a toasted New-England style potato roll with a bag of Zapps.
More about Picnic Provisions & Whiskey
Main pic

 

The Commissary - Kitchen

634 Orange Street, Suite A, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Salad Roll$12.00
More about The Commissary - Kitchen

