Shrimp rolls in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
PHO
MOPHO Mid-City
514 City Park Ave, New Orleans
|Popcorn Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$12.50
Napoleon House - 500 Chartres st.
500 Chartress street, New Orleans
|Chefs Special
|$12.50
Banh Mi Boys - 3244 Magazine Street
3244 magazine, New Orleans
|Shrimp & Pork Roll
|$7.00
Two pieces. Includes cilantro, lettuce, and vermicelli. Wrapped in rice paper.
|Shrimp Spring Roll
|$6.00
Two pieces of boiled shrimp. Includes cilantro, avocado, Thai basil, lettuce, cucumber, and vermicelli noodles. Wrapped in rice paper.
HAMBURGERS
Picnic Provisions & Whiskey
741 State Street, New Orleans
|Mr. Shrimp Roll
|$16.00
Mr. Shrimp504's gulf shrimp, chili crisp miso mayo, mango, jalapeno, celery, & lemon zest. Served on a toasted New-England style potato roll with a bag of Zapps.