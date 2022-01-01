Sliders in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve sliders
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Barú Bistro & Tapas
3700 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Cordero slider
|$14.00
Ground Lam Patties, Panela Cheese, Grilled Onions, Basil Mayo, Pinita Buns.
Union Ramen Bar
1837 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Curry Butter Sliders
|$13.00
ground pork, citrus marmalade, Japanese curry butter, onion, cilantro, Bellegarde brioche buns
Butcher
930 Tchoupitoulas St B, New Orleans
|*Duck Pastrami Sliders
|$9.00
House made duck pastrami with gruyere cheese.
The Commissary - Market
634 Orange Street, Suite C, New Orleans
|Cuban Sliders
|$24.00
ONE DOZEN. Sliced house tasso, pork debris, mayo, creole mustard, white cheddar, house pickles, bolillo, on a Hawaiian roll.
|Turkey Bacon Ranch Sliders
|$24.00
ONE DOZEN. Served on Hawaiian roll.
|Cheeseburger Sliders
|$24.00
ONE DOZEN. house-ground beef patty, house pickles, American cheese, special sauce, on a Hawaiian roll.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
MORROW'S
2438 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans
|FRIED CHICKEN SLIDERS
|$10.00
Deliciously fried chicken topped with pickles nestled into a biscuit
Acorn Cafe
15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans
|Slider Tray
|$60.00
24 cheeseburger sliders on Hawaiian rolls