Sliders in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve sliders

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Barú Bistro & Tapas

3700 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (569 reviews)
Takeout
Cordero slider$14.00
Ground Lam Patties, Panela Cheese, Grilled Onions, Basil Mayo, Pinita Buns.
Union Ramen Bar

1837 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Butter Sliders$13.00
ground pork, citrus marmalade, Japanese curry butter, onion, cilantro, Bellegarde brioche buns
Butcher

930 Tchoupitoulas St B, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Duck Pastrami Sliders$9.00
House made duck pastrami with gruyere cheese.
The Commissary - Market

634 Orange Street, Suite C, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cuban Sliders$24.00
ONE DOZEN. Sliced house tasso, pork debris, mayo, creole mustard, white cheddar, house pickles, bolillo, on a Hawaiian roll.
Turkey Bacon Ranch Sliders$24.00
ONE DOZEN. Served on Hawaiian roll.
Cheeseburger Sliders$24.00
ONE DOZEN. house-ground beef patty, house pickles, American cheese, special sauce, on a Hawaiian roll.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

MORROW'S

2438 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (2561 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRIED CHICKEN SLIDERS$10.00
Deliciously fried chicken topped with pickles nestled into a biscuit
Acorn Cafe

15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Slider Tray$60.00
24 cheeseburger sliders on Hawaiian rolls
Tava Indian Streetfood

611 O'Keefe Ave Unit 8, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Dabeli Sliders$10.00
Vegetarian sliders with dabeli potato dressed with mint and tamarind chutneys, kachumber, and sev on gluten-free buns.
