Spaghetti and meatballs in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood
1005 S. Clearview Parkway, Jefferson
|Kids Spaghetti & Meatball
|$6.99
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$9.99
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
East of Italy
6600 Franklin Ave, New Orleans
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$15.95
|Lunch Spaghetti & Meatball
|$10.95
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Franklin
2600 Dauphine St, New Orleans
|SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
|$16.00
SERVED WITH GARLIC SPAGHETTI.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Parran's Poboys Uptown
4920 Prytania St, New Orleans
|Meatball & Spaghetti
|$10.95
Hand Rolled Meatballs Topped with Marinara Sauce Over Angel Hair Pasta
PIZZA • PASTA
Domenica
123 Baronne St, New Orleans
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
spicy tomato sauce, meatballs, & spaghetti