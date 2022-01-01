Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti and meatballs in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Item pic

 

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood

1005 S. Clearview Parkway, Jefferson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Spaghetti & Meatball$6.99
Spaghetti & Meatballs$9.99
More about New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood
East of Italy image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

East of Italy

6600 Franklin Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (348 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$15.95
Lunch Spaghetti & Meatball$10.95
More about East of Italy
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Franklin

2600 Dauphine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (375 reviews)
Takeout
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$16.00
SERVED WITH GARLIC SPAGHETTI.
More about The Franklin
Parran's Poboys Uptown image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Parran's Poboys Uptown

4920 Prytania St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball & Spaghetti$10.95
Hand Rolled Meatballs Topped with Marinara Sauce Over Angel Hair Pasta
More about Parran's Poboys Uptown
Domenica image

PIZZA • PASTA

Domenica

123 Baronne St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (10979 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti & Meatballs
spicy tomato sauce, meatballs, & spaghetti
More about Domenica
Item pic

 

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - East NO

12000 E I-10 Service Road, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Spaghetti & Meatball$6.99
Spaghetti & Meatballs$9.99
More about New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - East NO

Map

Map

