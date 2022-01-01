Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

NOLA Brewing Company image

 

NOLA Pizza Co. at NOLA Brewing

3001 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$12.00
CROSTINI / SERVES 2
More about NOLA Pizza Co. at NOLA Brewing
Item pic

 

The Napoleon House - 500 Chartres st.

500 Chartress street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach and Artichoke Dip$10.75
Served in a bread bowl
More about The Napoleon House - 500 Chartres st.
G's Pizza in the CBD image

 

G's Pizza in the CBD

833 Howard AVE, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$11.00
Creamy spinach dip topped with melted mozzeralla With pita or garlic bread
More about G's Pizza in the CBD
Shimmy Shack - Harahan image

 

Shimmy Shack - Harahan - 1855 Dock street

1855 Dock street, Harahan

No reviews yet
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$10.95
More about Shimmy Shack - Harahan - 1855 Dock street

