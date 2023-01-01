Stew in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve stew
SukhoThai - Magazine
4519 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Massamun Curry Stewed Beef
|$17.95
Delicate flavors of cardamom, cinnamon, tamarind, and Thai herbs fill a rich coconut curry with tender stewed beef, potato, red onion, and peanuts.
Protein cannot be modified, only added to.
|SukhoThai Duck Stew
|$24.95
Tender duck breast stewed in a light broth of star anise and cinnamon, served with Chinese broccoli and a side of chili sauce.
Butcher
930 Tchoupitoulas St B, New Orleans
|Jerk Stew
|$8.00
|Peruvian Shrimp Stew
|$9.00
Hominy, potato, yucca & shrimp stew. Served w/ rice.
|Chorizo Potato Stew
|$8.00
W/ cilantro & lime
SukhoThai - Marigny
2200 Royal St, New Orleans
|Massaman Curry Stewed Beef
|$17.95
Popular Indian-influenced stewed beef curry with carrots, onion, potatoes, and peanuts, with flavors of fennel, nutmeg cardamon, cinnamon, cloves and star anise.
Afrodisiac Nola - 5363 Franklin Ave
5363 Franklin Ave, New Orleans
|Curry Shrimp Stew
|$21.00
Gulf shrimp, potatoes cooked down in curry and seasonings, served over rice and peas and topped with fried or grilled catfish, two sides