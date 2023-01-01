Sticky rice in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve sticky rice
More about SukhoThai - Magazine - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.
SukhoThai - Magazine - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.
4519 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Side of Sticky Rice
|$3.00
|Mango Sticky Rice (Seasonal)
|$7.95
Slices of juicy, ripe Southeast Asian Mango, served with warm Thai sticky rice drizzled with coconut milk and sesame seeds.
More about Budsi's Authentic Thai
SOUPS • NOODLES
Budsi's Authentic Thai
1760 N Rampart Street, New Orleans
|Sticky Rice
|$3.00
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$7.00
|Sweet Coconut Sticky Rice
|$4.00
More about Dahla - 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10
Dahla - 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10
611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10, NEW ORLEANS
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$13.00