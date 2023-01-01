Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky rice in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve sticky rice

Item pic

 

SukhoThai - Magazine

4519 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side of Sticky Rice$3.00
Mango Sticky Rice (Seasonal)$7.95
Slices of juicy, ripe Southeast Asian Mango, served with warm Thai sticky rice drizzled with coconut milk and sesame seeds.
More about SukhoThai - Magazine
Consumer pic

 

Sun Chong

240 Decatur Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SIDE - Sticky Rice$6.00
More about Sun Chong
Budsi's Authentic Thai image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Budsi's Authentic Thai

1760 N Rampart Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sticky Rice$3.00
Mango Sticky Rice$7.00
Sweet Coconut Sticky Rice$4.00
More about Budsi's Authentic Thai
Banner pic

 

Dahla - 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10

611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mango Sticky Rice$13.00
More about Dahla - 611 O'KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10
Item pic

 

SukhoThai - Marigny

2200 Royal St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sticky Rice$3.00
Mango Sticky Rice$7.95
Slices of juicy, ripe Southeast Asian Mango, served with warm Thai sticky rice drizzled with coconut milk and sesame seeds.
More about SukhoThai - Marigny

