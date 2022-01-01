Super burritos in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve super burritos
More about Felipe's - Uptown
Felipe's - Uptown
6215 South Miro Street, New Orleans
|Super Burrito
|$10.75
|Super Carnitas Burrito
|$11.00
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Magazine
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Magazine
4041 Magazine St., New Orleans
|Super Steak Burrito
|$9.10
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
|Super Beef Burrito
|$8.55
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree
|Super Seasoned Chicken Burrito
|$8.25
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled