Super burritos in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve super burritos

Item pic

 

Felipe's - Uptown

6215 South Miro Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Super Burrito$10.75
Super Carnitas Burrito$11.00
More about Felipe's - Uptown
Item pic

 

Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Magazine

4041 Magazine St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Super Steak Burrito$9.10
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
Super Beef Burrito$8.55
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree
Super Seasoned Chicken Burrito$8.25
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Magazine
Item pic

 

Felipe's - Mid-City

411-1 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Super Burrito$10.75
Super Carnitas Burrito$11.00
More about Felipe's - Mid-City

