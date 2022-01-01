Tacos in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve tacos
More about Red Dog Diner
Red Dog Diner
3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Taco Trifecta
|$14.95
Choice of three tacos and one side
More about Vegan Wit A Twist
Vegan Wit A Twist
514 S. Rampart St, New Orleans
|Cauliflower Tacos
|$4.50
Fried Cauliflower, spinach, pico de gallo on a warm soft shell tortilla. Sweet Teriyaki or buffalo sauce
More about Otra Vez
Otra Vez
1001 Julia St, New Orleans
|Steak Tacos
|$13.00
Charred steak tacos, crispy chihuahua cheese, tomatillo salsa, onions, cilantro, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00
Roasted gulf fish tacos, charred pineapple salsa, chipotle aiol, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$11.00
Crispy tempura shrimp tacos, cabbage remoulade, capers, perez salsa, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
More about Barracuda
Barracuda
446 Pelican Ave, New Orleans
|Farmer Taco
|$3.60
Ⓥ GF - charred broccoli, caramelized onion, salsa seca, sunflower caesar, cilantro, on corn
|Chicken Taco
|$3.60
Springer Mountain Farms chicken marinated in achiote & turmeric adobo, w/ onion & cilantro on a fresh flour tortilla
|Mushroom Taco
|$3.60
Ⓥ grilled mushrooms, garlic oil, onion, cilantro, salsa macha (spicy) on fresh flour tortilla
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
SANDWICHES
Ruby Slipper Cafe
204 Decatur St, New Orleans
|Breakfast Tacos (Veg)
|$12.00
3 grilled flour tortillas filled with a scramble of eggs, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, chipotle sour cream and avocado, served with a side of black beans and rice and a lime wedge. Add Meat for $1 (chorizo, bacon, ham, chicken sausage, pork sausage), Add Shrimp or Salmon $4
More about Junior's on Harrison
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Junior's on Harrison
789 Harrison Ave, New Orleans
|Redfish Tacos
|$18.00
More about The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria
The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria
3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Taco Trifecta
|$14.95
Choice of three tacos and one side
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
SANDWICHES
Ruby Slipper Cafe
2802 Magazine St., New Orleans
|Breakfast Tacos (Veg)
|$12.00
3 grilled flour tortillas filled with a scramble of eggs, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, chipotle sour cream and avocado, served with a side of black beans and rice and a lime wedge. Add Meat for $1 (chorizo, bacon, ham, chicken sausage, pork sausage), Add Shrimp or Salmon $4
More about Barracuda
TACOS
Barracuda
3984 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
|Mushroom Taco
|$3.60
Ⓥ grilled mushrooms, garlic oil, onion, cilantro, salsa macha (spicy) on fresh flour tortilla
|Chicken Taco
|$3.60
Springer Mountain Farms chicken marinated in achiote & turmeric adobo, w/ onion & cilantro on a fresh flour tortilla
|Pork Taco
|$3.60
red chile pork, onion, cilantro on fresh flour tortilla
More about Espiritu
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Espiritu
520 Capdeville St, New Orleans
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.00
Grilled flank steak, guacamole, onions, cilantro, macha salsa
|Chicken Adobo Taco
|$4.00
Adobo style grilled chicken, topped with cilantro. Served on a flour tortilla. Gluten free if ordered on a corn tortilla.
|Baja Fish Taco
|$5.00
Tempura battered gulf fish, napa cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli and pickled onions. Served on a flour tortilla. Gluten free if ordered with a corn tortilla. Current Fish: Mahi
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Ruby Slipper Cafe
2001 Burgundy St, New Orleans
|Breakfast Tacos (Veg)
|$12.00
3 grilled flour tortillas filled with a scramble of eggs, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, chipotle sour cream and avocado, served with a side of black beans and rice and a lime wedge. Add Meat for $1 (chorizo, bacon, ham, chicken sausage, pork sausage), Add Shrimp or Salmon $4
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
SANDWICHES
Ruby Slipper Cafe
200 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Breakfast Tacos (Veg)
|$12.00
3 grilled flour tortillas filled with a scramble of eggs, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, chipotle sour cream and avocado, served with a side of black beans and rice and a lime wedge. Add Meat for $1 (chorizo, bacon, ham, chicken sausage, pork sausage), Add Shrimp or Salmon $4
More about Johnny Sánchez
Johnny Sánchez
930 Poydras St, New Orleans
|Cauliflower Taco
|$6.00
cauliflower tempura, red pepper aioli, queso fresco, roasted corn salsa served on a warm flour tortilla.
|Albondigas Taco
|$6.00
Aaron's grandmother's meatballs, chipotle, queso fresco, pickled onion served on a warm flour tortilla
|Carne Asada Taco
|$6.00
skirt steak, pickled jalapeno, guacamole, pico de gallo served on a warm flour tortilla
More about Mid City Yacht Club
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mid City Yacht Club
440 S. St. Patrick St, New Orleans
|3 Shrimp Tacos
|$11.95
More about NOLA Caye
TACOS
NOLA Caye
898 Baronne Street, New Orleans
|THREE Tacos / ONE Side
|$20.00
|A la Carte Taco
More about Pagoda Cafe
Pagoda Cafe
1430 North Dorgenois St., New Orleans
|Regular Tacos
|$3.50
Our regular breakfast tacos are made with house made refried beans, roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, and shredded cheese on a flour tortilla
|Turkey Tacos
|$4.00
Our turkey breakfast tacos are made with house made refried beans, roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, turkey bacon and shredded cheese on a flour tortilla
|Tofu Tacos
|$4.00
Our tofu breakfast tacos are made with house made refried beans, roasted potatoes, tofu scramble (firm tofu, spices, onions and red peppers), and shredded cheese on a flour tortilla. Please let us know if you want them vegan style without cheese!
More about Secret Birria | Hairy Dog
Secret Birria | Hairy Dog
323 Octavia St, New Orleans
|fish tacos 3x
|$12.00
lightly battered fried gulf fish, shredded cabbage tossed in salsa negra + chipotle relish served on a flour tortilla
|fish taco 1x
|$4.00
lightly battered fried gulf fish, shredded cabbage tossed in salsa negra + chipotle relish served on a flour tortilla
More about Barracuda
Barracuda
3984 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans
|Taco Party
|$120.00
Good for 12-15 friends!
INCLUDES: 36 tacos
Taco setup: 36 Flour Tortillas + 2 Choices of Filling + Onion & Cilantro + Creamy Green Salsa + Shredded Chihuahua Cheese + Limes