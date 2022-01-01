Tacos in New Orleans

Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve tacos

Taco Trifecta image

 

Red Dog Diner

3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Trifecta$14.95
Choice of three tacos and one side
More about Red Dog Diner
Vegan Wit A Twist image

 

Vegan Wit A Twist

514 S. Rampart St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cauliflower Tacos$4.50
Fried Cauliflower, spinach, pico de gallo on a warm soft shell tortilla. Sweet Teriyaki or buffalo sauce
More about Vegan Wit A Twist
Steak Tacos image

 

Otra Vez

1001 Julia St, New Orleans

Avg 4 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Tacos$13.00
Charred steak tacos, crispy chihuahua cheese, tomatillo salsa, onions, cilantro, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
Fish Tacos$12.00
Roasted gulf fish tacos, charred pineapple salsa, chipotle aiol, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
Shrimp Tacos$11.00
Crispy tempura shrimp tacos, cabbage remoulade, capers, perez salsa, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
More about Otra Vez
Farmer Taco image

 

Barracuda

446 Pelican Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Farmer Taco$3.60
Ⓥ GF - charred broccoli, caramelized onion, salsa seca, sunflower caesar, cilantro, on corn
Chicken Taco$3.60
Springer Mountain Farms chicken marinated in achiote & turmeric adobo, w/ onion & cilantro on a fresh flour tortilla
Mushroom Taco$3.60
Ⓥ grilled mushrooms, garlic oil, onion, cilantro, salsa macha (spicy) on fresh flour tortilla
More about Barracuda
Breakfast Tacos (Veg) image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe

204 Decatur St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Tacos (Veg)$12.00
3 grilled flour tortillas filled with a scramble of eggs, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, chipotle sour cream and avocado, served with a side of black beans and rice and a lime wedge. Add Meat for $1 (chorizo, bacon, ham, chicken sausage, pork sausage), Add Shrimp or Salmon $4
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Double Taco image

 

Cuñada

833 Conti St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Taco$12.00
your choice of two tacos
More about Cuñada
Junior's on Harrison image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Junior's on Harrison

789 Harrison Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Redfish Tacos$18.00
More about Junior's on Harrison
Taco Trifecta image

 

The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria

3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Trifecta$14.95
Choice of three tacos and one side
More about The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria
Breakfast Tacos (Veg) image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe

2802 Magazine St., New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Tacos (Veg)$12.00
3 grilled flour tortillas filled with a scramble of eggs, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, chipotle sour cream and avocado, served with a side of black beans and rice and a lime wedge. Add Meat for $1 (chorizo, bacon, ham, chicken sausage, pork sausage), Add Shrimp or Salmon $4
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Mushroom Taco image

TACOS

Barracuda

3984 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mushroom Taco$3.60
Ⓥ grilled mushrooms, garlic oil, onion, cilantro, salsa macha (spicy) on fresh flour tortilla
Chicken Taco$3.60
Springer Mountain Farms chicken marinated in achiote & turmeric adobo, w/ onion & cilantro on a fresh flour tortilla
Pork Taco$3.60
red chile pork, onion, cilantro on fresh flour tortilla
More about Barracuda
Baja Fish Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Espiritu

520 Capdeville St, New Orleans

Avg 4.9 (40 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Taco$5.00
Grilled flank steak, guacamole, onions, cilantro, macha salsa
Chicken Adobo Taco$4.00
Adobo style grilled chicken, topped with cilantro. Served on a flour tortilla. Gluten free if ordered on a corn tortilla.
Baja Fish Taco$5.00
Tempura battered gulf fish, napa cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli and pickled onions. Served on a flour tortilla. Gluten free if ordered with a corn tortilla. Current Fish: Mahi
More about Espiritu
Breakfast Tacos (Veg) image

 

Ruby Slipper Cafe

2001 Burgundy St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Tacos (Veg)$12.00
3 grilled flour tortillas filled with a scramble of eggs, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, chipotle sour cream and avocado, served with a side of black beans and rice and a lime wedge. Add Meat for $1 (chorizo, bacon, ham, chicken sausage, pork sausage), Add Shrimp or Salmon $4
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Breakfast Tacos (Veg) image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe

200 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Tacos (Veg)$12.00
3 grilled flour tortillas filled with a scramble of eggs, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, chipotle sour cream and avocado, served with a side of black beans and rice and a lime wedge. Add Meat for $1 (chorizo, bacon, ham, chicken sausage, pork sausage), Add Shrimp or Salmon $4
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Cauliflower Taco image

 

Johnny Sánchez

930 Poydras St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1793 reviews)
Takeout
Cauliflower Taco$6.00
cauliflower tempura, red pepper aioli, queso fresco, roasted corn salsa served on a warm flour tortilla.
Albondigas Taco$6.00
Aaron's grandmother's meatballs, chipotle, queso fresco, pickled onion served on a warm flour tortilla
Carne Asada Taco$6.00
skirt steak, pickled jalapeno, guacamole, pico de gallo served on a warm flour tortilla
More about Johnny Sánchez
Mid City Yacht Club image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mid City Yacht Club

440 S. St. Patrick St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
3 Shrimp Tacos$11.95
More about Mid City Yacht Club
NOLA Caye image

TACOS

NOLA Caye

898 Baronne Street, New Orleans

Avg 5 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
THREE Tacos / ONE Side$20.00
A la Carte Taco
More about NOLA Caye
Tofu Tacos image

 

Pagoda Cafe

1430 North Dorgenois St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Regular Tacos$3.50
Our regular breakfast tacos are made with house made refried beans, roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, and shredded cheese on a flour tortilla
Turkey Tacos$4.00
Our turkey breakfast tacos are made with house made refried beans, roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, turkey bacon and shredded cheese on a flour tortilla
Tofu Tacos$4.00
Our tofu breakfast tacos are made with house made refried beans, roasted potatoes, tofu scramble (firm tofu, spices, onions and red peppers), and shredded cheese on a flour tortilla. Please let us know if you want them vegan style without cheese!
More about Pagoda Cafe
fish tacos 3x image

 

Secret Birria | Hairy Dog

323 Octavia St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
fish tacos 3x$12.00
lightly battered fried gulf fish, shredded cabbage tossed in salsa negra + chipotle relish served on a flour tortilla
fish taco 1x$4.00
lightly battered fried gulf fish, shredded cabbage tossed in salsa negra + chipotle relish served on a flour tortilla
More about Secret Birria | Hairy Dog
Taco Party image

 

Barracuda

3984 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Party$120.00
Good for 12-15 friends!
INCLUDES: 36 tacos
Taco setup: 36 Flour Tortillas + 2 Choices of Filling + Onion & Cilantro + Creamy Green Salsa + Shredded Chihuahua Cheese + Limes
More about Barracuda

