Tandoori in
New Orleans
New Orleans
Tandoori
New Orleans restaurants that serve tandoori
LUFU NOLA
301 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans
No reviews yet
Tandoori Lamb Burra
$28.00
Tandoor Baked Lamb Chops
More about LUFU NOLA
Tava Indian Streetfood
611 O'Keefe Ave Unit 8, New Orleans
No reviews yet
Tandoori Cauliflower
$14.00
Grilled, tandoori spiced cauliflower, mint yogurt, lemon, cilantro
More about Tava Indian Streetfood
